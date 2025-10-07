Sidney Crosby discusses Olympics, recent trade rumors in candid chat with former teammate Colby Armstrong

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby touched on numerous topics during an interview with former teammate Colby Armstrong.

The interview, published by Sportsnet on October 7, covered plenty of ground in which the NHL legend got candid regarding the 2026 Olympics, trade rumors, and other topics.

Sidney Crosby opened up about missing the playoffs for several consecutive seasons. But instead of getting defensive, he openly stated:

“I mean, that's what happens when you lose. You know, that's what comes with losing, is all the speculation and all the questions, all the turnover, change, like movement, whatever word you want to use to describe it when you're winning, that's why it's so good. It's more about who's coming back and not who's leaving. It's more what it's about.”

The talk of trade rumors due to the Penguins’ impending rebuild has not deterred Crosby’s desire to win. He has remained committed to playing his best while in Pittsburgh.

When the conversation turned to the Olympics, Sidney Crosby offered this insight:

“I mean, especially with missing the other two Olympic years, kind of not knowing what was going to happen, and then personally, having been to a couple of knowing that experience was like, there's always a little bit more motivation in Olympic years. Like it's always on the back of your mind.”

Crosby will likely captain Team Canada at the 2026 Milano-Cortina games. While there’s a chance he could pass the torch to Connor McDavid, Crosby knows that leading his native country to another gold medal could provide plenty of drive this season.

Check out the full interview here:

Sidney Crosby is a perfect ambassador for the game

Sidney Crosby has gotten his fair share of acclaim throughout his career. That acclaim has stemmed from his on-ice achievements as well as his unique personality.

That image was evident in the comments Penguins teammate Kris Letang made in an October 7 piece published on ESPN. In the piece, Emily Kaplan quoted Letang as stating:

“You never hear one bad thing about Sidney Crosby. He’s perfect. He’s the perfect ambassador for the game.”

That’s the comments fans have grown accustomed to hearing regarding the longtime Penguins captain. Crosby has grown into the face of the game, representing the NHL at the highest levels throughout the world.

Crosby has won it all at all levels. He’s been a force in the NHL, at the Olympics, and at various other points throughout his career.

Now in his 21st NHL season, fans may be witnessing the sunset of one of the NHL’s greatest players. After Crosby retires, he could transform his life into a living testament of hockey’s greatness.

