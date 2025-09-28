Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and other Penguins stars honor Marc-Andre Fleury with special message after his final preseason game

Marc-Andre Fleury played his last game with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. He returned to Pittsburgh on a professional tryout contract to say one last goodbye to the Penguins fans. He took retirement from the league after spending his last season, his 21st, with the Minnesota Wild.Before the preseason game, Marc-Andre Fleury received video messages from Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang.&quot;Flower, my friend,&quot; Malkin said, &quot;One more game together. Let’s win. You’re always Black and Gold. Same like Tanger, same like me, same like Sid. We are big four, we love you.&quot;Crosby thanked Fleury for his career and friendship. He called him an “unbelievable teammate” who always worked hard with a smile.&quot;It's pretty awesome that we have this opportunity to recognize the great career that you had as your teammate, as your friend,&quot; Crosby said. &quot;I just can't thank you for - you know, enough for what you brought every single day to the rink as a teammate and, and personally as well.&quot;Your career was incredible. You did everything you possibly could, and you did it with a smile on your face and working hard every day. So you're an unbelievable teammate, and it's awesome that we get to share this farewell with you.&quot;Letang also shared his thoughts and said Fleury helped him a lot in his career. He wanted to enjoy one last game together.&quot;Hey, Flower. I hope we have some fun for one, last time,&quot; Letang said. (translated from French) &quot;This is the way that everyone wants to see you retire. So, for me, this is going to be a special moment.&quot;You were someone who helped me a lot in my career. So, I wish you a nice evening and hoping we have a lot of fun together for, one last time. Thank you.&quot;Marc-Andre Fleury talked about Crosby, Malkin, and LetangMarc-Andre Fleury entered Saturday's game in the third period. He stopped all eight shots he faced against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Penguins won the game 4-1.His teammates Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang hugged him after the game. Speaking about one more game together, Fleury referred to it as luck.&quot;We’ve played a lot of games and many seasons together,&quot; Fleury said, via NHL.com. &quot;We won together. I was lucky to get to live this one more time and share this moment with them.&quot;Marc-Andre Fleury played his first 13 NHL seasons in Pittsburgh. He won three Stanley Cups with Crosby, Malkin and Letang. The four shared another moment together at PPG Paints Arena.