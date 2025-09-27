  • home icon
  • Sidney Crosby gets 100% real about Marc-Andre Fleury’s work ethic as veteran goalie returns to Penguins

Sidney Crosby gets 100% real about Marc-Andre Fleury’s work ethic as veteran goalie returns to Penguins

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 27, 2025 03:19 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: Imagn
Sidney Crosby gets 100% real about Marc-Andre Fleury’s work ethic - Source: Imagn

Sidney Crosby shared his opinion about Marc-Andre Fleury’s legendary work ethic as the veteran goaltender made a special return to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fleury showed up at training camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Friday, bringing back his signature yellow pads that he wore early in his career.

He retired with the Minnesota Wild last spring but signed a professional tryout contract with Pittsburgh after GM Kyle Dubas invited him, after being claimed in the 2017 expansion draft.

Fans and teammates got a nostalgic treat when Fleury squared off with Crosby in drills, even flashing his reflexes with a highlight-reel save on the captain before Crosby buried one on the return.

Crosby praised his longtime teammate, saying Fleury’s attitude has always stood out just as much as his success.

"He always showed up and worked hard, always had a smile on his face, and that hasn't changed from his first day to now. Above and beyond what he's accomplished, that's the most impressive part." Crosby said.
For Crosby, skating alongside Fleury again was a moment to savor:

“Just trying to enjoy it. You do that, I don't know, hundreds of times, thousands of times, and you take it for granted. To get a chance to do that today was a lot of fun.”

He also highlighted Fleury’s distinct style, noting his acrobatic, athletic flair and unique presence between the pipes.

“That will always stand out,” Crosby said.

Fleury is set to suit up for one period in Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, giving Penguins fans one more chance to watch him on the ice.

Marc-Andre Fleury on coming back to Pittsburgh Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury admitted what he enjoyed most about being back was simply getting on the ice, facing a lot of shots, seeing his teammates, and having some fun chirping here and there.

“I obviously love hockey, love this. I love everything about the game, being around the guys, and love playing, love practicing.” Fleury said.
“And I’ve found out that there's nothing else I can do that will fulfill that hole, right, of playing hockey. But at the same time, I'm older, slower, more hurt, a little more sore, and not as flexible, as fast, maybe. Yeah, I think it’s time.”
youtube-cover

Marc-Andre Fleury added that he feels very fortunate to be able to come back for a couple of days.

