Sidney Crosby, Igor Shesterkin, Evander Kane and other NHL stars praise Alex Ovechkin for his historic 895-goal milestone

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has become the leading goal scorer in the history of the NHL. On Sunday, he scored his 895th career NHL goal, leapfrogging Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin is now the NHL's top goal scorer of all time.

Ad

Several NHL stars, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins, recorded video tribute messages for Ovechkin.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even Ovechkin's former Capitals teammate, Nick Jenson, now with the Ottawa Senators, sent him a congratulatory video message.

Ad

Several other NHL players, including Dylan Holloway, Vasily Podkolzin, Igor Shesterkin and Evander Kane, shared Ovechkin's latest achievement on Instagram along with their reactions.

Evander Kane's Instagram message to Alex Ovechkin

Dylan Holloway's Instagram message to Alex Ovechkin

Vasily Podzlokin's Instagram message to Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record on Sunday vs. the Islanders

On Friday, Ovechkin tied Gretzky's record of 894 goals at home against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena. Ovechkin scored twice during the contest as part of Washington's 5–3 victory over the Blackhawks, including a third-period goal, placing him one goal away from first place all time.

Ad

In a special ceremony after the historic goal, Ovechkin was presented with a special oil canvas of him and Gretzky in the foreground and him raising the Stanley Cup in 2018 in the background.

Igor Shesterkin's Instagram message to Ovechkin

“To commemorate this moment, there is a Canadian artist who does sports named Tony Harris. You collect his paintings," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said during the on-ice ceremony after Ovechkin crossed Wayne Gretzky on the NHL all-time goals list. "We had this painting especially commissioned for you to celebrate and commemorate this amazing, amazing accomplishment. Congratulations. Greatness is now a part of your name.”

Ad

Harris, who has painted over 150 NHL players, believes this work was particularly special.

“My kids don’t think my job is super cool, but they think this is kind of cool,” Harris said. “So, I guess it must be a little cool, if that makes any sense ... Being a part of it and working with the NHL and different teams has been a great thing. As an artist, and a sports artist, there’s nothing else I’d rather do.”

Ovechkin and the Capitals will continue their regular season schedule when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Detroit Sports Nation, Hockey Feed, Clutch Points and Bally Sports Detroit. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University.



Michael grew up playing ice hockey and now plays casually, and he supports his childhood team, the Detroit Red Wings. His favorite sporting moment was the Red Wings giving an injured Vladimir Konstantinov the Stanley Cup in his wheelchair following the 1998 win, on his birthday of June 16.



Michael has conducted exclusive interviews with former Detroit Red Wings trainer John Wharton, as well as four-time Stanley Cup champion Kirk Maltby.



In his spare time, Michael enjoys concerts, sporting events, visiting the gym, and playing with his 8-year-old labradoodle Gordie. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama