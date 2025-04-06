Sidney Crosby, Igor Shesterkin, Evander Kane and other NHL stars praise Alex Ovechkin for his historic 895-goal milestone

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has become the leading goal scorer in the history of the NHL. On Sunday, he scored his 895th career NHL goal, leapfrogging Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin is now the NHL's top goal scorer of all time.
Several NHL stars, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins, recorded video tribute messages for Ovechkin.
Even Ovechkin's former Capitals teammate, Nick Jenson, now with the Ottawa Senators, sent him a congratulatory video message.
Several other NHL players, including Dylan Holloway, Vasily Podkolzin, Igor Shesterkin and Evander Kane, shared Ovechkin's latest achievement on Instagram along with their reactions.
Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record on Sunday vs. the Islanders
On Friday, Ovechkin tied Gretzky's record of 894 goals at home against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena. Ovechkin scored twice during the contest as part of Washington's 5–3 victory over the Blackhawks, including a third-period goal, placing him one goal away from first place all time.
In a special ceremony after the historic goal, Ovechkin was presented with a special oil canvas of him and Gretzky in the foreground and him raising the Stanley Cup in 2018 in the background.
“To commemorate this moment, there is a Canadian artist who does sports named Tony Harris. You collect his paintings," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said during the on-ice ceremony after Ovechkin crossed Wayne Gretzky on the NHL all-time goals list. "We had this painting especially commissioned for you to celebrate and commemorate this amazing, amazing accomplishment. Congratulations. Greatness is now a part of your name.”
Harris, who has painted over 150 NHL players, believes this work was particularly special.
“My kids don’t think my job is super cool, but they think this is kind of cool,” Harris said. “So, I guess it must be a little cool, if that makes any sense ... Being a part of it and working with the NHL and different teams has been a great thing. As an artist, and a sports artist, there’s nothing else I’d rather do.”
Ovechkin and the Capitals will continue their regular season schedule when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
