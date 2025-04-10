Sidney Crosby makes $1,000,000 football throw at Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT show after Paul Skenes fails

Pittsburgh Penguins are out of the playoffs, but star captain Sidney Crosby was the center of attention on Wednesday night. It was because Crosby made a perfect football throw at Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT show, which added $1 million to the prize pot. The goal was to throw a football through a 10-by-10-foot hoop hanging from the ceiling.

Pat McAfee shared a video of the moment on X and wrote:

"Sidney Crosby just nailed a $1 Million Dollar throw at #BigNightAHT with Pat McAfee 🤯💸"

Crosby was one of three athletes making the throws. The other two were former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and current Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes went first but missed his throw. He got a second try for $500,000 but missed that one too.

Crosby went second and made his throw on the first try as the crowd cheered and chanted “MVP” as the ball went through. Roethlisberger was last and also made his throw. Overall, Crosby and Roethlisberger added $2 million to the prize pool, while a fan in the crowd won the full $2 million.

Other Pittsburgh athletes were also present at the event. Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang joined Crosby on-stage at the end. After making the throw, Crosby shook hands and hugged both his teammates on the stage.

Sidney Crosby and McAfee also had a brief conversation on Stange:

"Sidney, You are dazzling on the ice, your skating abilities is one of your biggest advantages. Did you play any land sport growing up or just hockey?," Mcafee questioned Crosby.

"No, little bit of land spot. Little bit of football, but it's been a long long time," Crosby said.

McAfee proceeded to ask Crsby about throwing a football and whether it was going to be a natural movement for him. Crosby responded:

"I have no idea what to expect to be honest with you."

McAfee praised Sidney Crosby on Pat McAfee show

In late March, Pat McAfee praised Sidney Crosby on The Pat McAfee Show, comparing Crosby with NBA legend LeBron James.

McAfee said that Crosby has played at a high level for 20 seasons, just like LeBron. He also said Crosby was called "the LeBron James of hockey" when drafted in 2005.

"This man was hyped up to be the Lebron James of hockey, coming out of Canada... All he's done is committed fully to hockey, fully for the Pittsburgh Penguins," McAffe said. "...just shows up and balls, 20 seasons now he's averaged at least a point per game."

This season, Crosby has scored 31 goals and 56 assists for 87 points.

