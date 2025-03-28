Sidney Crosby surpassed Wayne Gretzky's record for the most point-per-game seasons during the Pittsburgh Penguins' 7-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Gretzky had held the mark with 19 seasons, but Crosby moved past him by scoring in the aforementioned matchup, bringing his career total to a record 20 seasons averaging at least a point per game.

"Yeah, especially—I mean, there's a lot of guys over the years who've contributed to that. Obviously, all the guys in that room, a lot of people you think of that have been a big part of it. So, I’m thankful for that. And, you know, it’s nice that I've been able to play that long," Crosby reflected on his record.

It was a memorable moment for Sidney Crosby, made even more special as his parents, Troy and Trina, and his partner, Kathy, were there to see him break Gretzky's mark.

Crosby shared how meaningful it was to have his loved ones there to see him make history by breaking Gretzky's record. He mentioned that his family has attended countless games over the years, making huge sacrifices and offering him unwavering support.

"Yeah, I mean, they’ve been to a lot of games over the years, and they’ve sacrificed so much and been so supportive," Crosby said. "So, to have them here for a moment like this is really special, and, you know, it’s the least I can do."

Sidney Crosby, in his 20th season with the Penguins, leads in scoring with 80 points accumulated through 26 goals and 54 assists in 72 games.

The Pens are likely to miss the playoffs for the third straight year, as they sit six points behind a wild-card spot with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Penguins suffer crushing defeat despite Sidney Crosby's historic game

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a crushing 7-3 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Tage Thompson opened the scoring for the Sabres just 27 seconds into the first period. Four minutes later, Peyton Krebs doubled the advantage for the home team.

Sidney Crosby broke Wayne Gretzky's record after scoring at the 11:11 mark to cut the deficit to 2-1 before heading into the second period.

The Sabres continued their dominance in the second period, scoring six unanswered goals thanks to Jiri Kullich (twice), Mattias Samuelsson, Tyson Kozak, and Alex Tuch to lead 7-1 before the final period. Blake Lizotte was credited with an own goal from the Sabres to make it 7-2.

Kevin Hayes scored at 13:54 for the final scoreline of 7-3. The Pens will be up against the Ottawa Senators next on Sunday.

