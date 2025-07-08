Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon & others attend a burlesque show at Caesars Palace in Vegas [In Photos]

NHL stars Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and a group of fellow players recently attended a lively burlesque performance at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The outing was captured in vibrant photos that were shared on Instagram, showcasing Crosby and MacKinnon enjoying the night of entertainment during the offseason.

The Instagram post, featuring a carousel of images, highlighted the group’s front-row experience at the glamorous show. Dressed in stylish casual attire, Crosby, MacKinnon, and their companions were seen smiling and soaking in the dazzling performance, complete with elaborate costumes and theatrical flair.

The burlesque show is known for its blend of classic Vegas glitz and modern artistry, providing a perfect backdrop for the NHL stars to unwind.

Sidney Crosby's future with Pittsburgh Penguins sparks speculation

Sidney Crosby has played his entire 20-year career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite his loyalty, trade speculation was recently intensified after NHL insider Nick Kypreos suggested on Sportsnet 590 that Crosby could move to the Montreal Canadiens after the 2026 Olympics, citing the Penguins’ potential rebuild and Crosby’s desire to compete for another Stanley Cup.

Former Penguins player Georges Laraque also fueled rumors, pointing to Pittsburgh’s three-year playoff drought and suggesting a trade could occur by the 2026 deadline. However, Crosby’s agent, Pat Brisson, and Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon have dismissed these rumors as “baseless” and “fake news,” respectively.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also expressed confidence that Crosby will remain in Pittsburgh.

“I would be surprised if Sidney Crosby ever moved,” Bettman said on Pat McAfee show. “I know how important he is to Pittsburgh and I know how important Pittsburgh is to him. In this era of social media where anybody can put out anything, you really have to verify before you get all wound up about something."

Crosby is currently signed to a two-year, $17.4 million contract with the Penguins. His contract expires after the 2026-27 season.

