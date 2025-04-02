Sidney Crosby partners with ex-Stanley Cup winning teammate for ownership stake in Swiss watch brand

From “Sid the Kid” to a three-time Stanley Cup champion, Sidney Crosby has donned many labels throughout his legendary NHL career. Now, Crosby can add the title of business shareholder to his illustrious resume.

On Wednesday, the Swiss watchmaking company Norqain announced that the Nova Scotia native will join the independent business as a shareholder and brand ambassador. Crosby is not taking on this venture alone, as he is reuniting with former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate and now business partner Mark Streit.

After years of Streit trying to convince Crosby to become a part of the luxury watch line, the Penguins captain finally joined. According to Carol Schram of Forbes, Crosby shared his feelings when the partnership was announced on Wednesday.

“I’ve been wearing Norqain watches and following the brand since its first appearance at the All-Star Game in San Jose in 2019,” Crosby said. “The brand has been growing incredibly fast around the world since then, and I’m really excited to join and support its further development while teaming up with Mark again.”

A former defenseman in the NHL for 12 seasons from 2005-06 to 2017-18, Streit was traded to the Penguins during the 2016-17 campaign, and Crosby took in the Swiss blueliner with open arms. Pittsburgh went on to win the Stanley Cup that season, with Crosby taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy. The teammates, who shared the same agent, Pat Brisson, stayed connected after Streit retired from the NHL.

Following his retirement, Streit returned to his native Switzerland, where he and Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi, a fellow Swiss, decided to try their hands in the watchmaking industry. They teamed up with industry expert Ben Kuffer, who founded Norqain in 2018 and became the company’s CEO. That same year, Norqain began a partnership with the NHL and gained popularity by bringing watches to the NHL All-Star Games.

Crosby is currently in his 20th season with the Penguins, and he ranks ninth on the NHL’s all-time points list with 1,677 points.

Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins Program

Sidney Crosby’s on-ice achievements are well-documented. From the Pittsburgh captain reaching his 1,200th NHL point in 2023 to scoring his 600th goal the following year, Crosby steadily hits milestones.

Off the ice, his Sidney Crosby's Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey program, launched in 2008, provides free hockey gear and expert coaching to children aged 5-9, promoting the fundamentals of the game.

In January 2024, a Pittsburgh Penguins tweet featured Little Penguins team member Samantha Britt, who was mic’d up before hitting the ice as the team’s Junior Starter against the Buffalo Sabres. Crosby flashed the 5-year-old a big smile at one point as she exited the ice.

