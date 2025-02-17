Sidney Crosby reacts to younger sister Taylor’s heartfelt message about repping Canada at 4 Nations tourney

Canadian captain Sidney Crosby received a heartfelt video message from his younger sister Taylor ahead of Team Canada’s game against the USA at the 4 Nations Tournament. The message was originally shared by the NHL and later reposted by Spittin’ Chiclets on their X account.

Sidney seemed surprised at first, not realizing the video was pre-planned. In her heartfelt message, Taylor spoke about her brother’s deep love for hockey, saying that it wasn’t just about the awards and accomplishments but his pure passion for the game:

“When I think about you, I think of hockey, and not necessarily the accomplishments or the trophies that you've won, but I think about your pure love of the game and the passion you have each time you get to play.

"Whether that's on a pond, it's in the basement, or playing mini-sticks in a hotel hallway, I know that every moment you get to play, you love it."

She expressed how special it was to watch him continue living his dream and shared her excitement about cheering for him and Team Canada:

“And as your sister, to be able to continue to watch you live out your dreams, and to know that, to this day, you still enjoy it as much as you did when you were a kid, is pretty special. So, congratulations on this opportunity. I'm looking forward to cheering you and Team Canada on again. See you soon."

Crosby said that Taylor had mentioned seeing him soon but he didn’t think she was flying in. After watching the video, he realized what she meant and that it all made sense.

“That means a lot, obviously,” he said. “You know, as a young girl, she was dragged to a lot of rinks in early mornings, and very supportive, and obviously still supportive to this day. So, you know, I appreciate that, and she's right. I still love it after all this time, so that hasn't changed.”

Sidney Crosby and Team Canada need to beat Finland to get to championship game

Unfortunately for Sidney Crosby, Team Canada lost 3-1 to the USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, breaking Crosby’s 26-game international win streak. This was Canada’s first loss to the USA in a best-on-best tournament since the 2010 Olympics.

Sidney Crosby reflected on the loss after the game, saying Canada had chances but made small mistakes that cost them:

"You know, it comes down to the little mistakes here and there, and you know that turnover leads to a goal, and, we both traded chances a little bit after that, but it's, it's tight checking, and that's what you expect with it's kind of hockey."

He felt the team needed to take more shots and make the most of their opportunities. He also compared the game’s speed and intensity to playoff hockey.

To reach the championship game, Canada must beat Finland in regulation on Monday. If Sweden defeats the USA in regulation, Canada could still advance with an overtime win.

