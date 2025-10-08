Sidney Crosby reflects on playing alongside 20-year teammates Evgeni Malkin, Letang, and rookies born close to their debut

Sidney Crosby started his 20th NHL season with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. They have played together since 2006, making their debut on 18 October that year. Two rookies, Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke, joined them for the season opener on Tuesday.

Kindel was born on 19 April 2007, and Brunicke was born on 8th May 2006. So, both were born around the time when the trio first played together. Speaking to the media after the game, Crosby said it felt special to share the ice with both generations.

"It's pretty amazing when you think about it, to have that wide of an age gap," Crosby said. "Excited for them to get that opportunity to play their first game at MSG, a pretty historic building. To get the win and obviously to be sharing 20 years with Geno and Tanger and having played this long together, it's so rare."

Kindel and Brunicke both played well in their first NHL game. Kindel played 15:11 minutes and took one shot, whereas Brunicke also took one shot and received 2 penalty minutes in 15:21 minutes of ice time.

Sidney Crosby said he was grateful to still be playing and competing after 20 years.

"Probably a lot of different thoughts standing on that blue line but just grateful that we can be in this situation and we're still competing and still doing it." Crosby said.

During their time together, the trio has made 16 straight playoffs starting in 2007, and has won three Stanley Cups together in 2009, 2016, and 2017. Before the game, Kris Letang had said that he, Crosby, and Malkin always shared the same goal. They wanted to build a strong team and worked hard each year.

"When we entered the League, our goal was to build something that was going to be regarded as one of the best teams," Letang said. "We tried to bring that every single day ... So, I just think that's what happened. I think we kind of, like, grew together to get the same goal."

Now, as veterans, they are guiding younger players during the team’s rebuild.

Sidney Crosby on Penguins' Tuesday win at MSG

In Tuesday's game, the Pittsburgh Penguins completely dominated the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, their home arena. Justin Brazeau scored the first goal at 19:28 of the first period on a backhand shot assisted by Evgeni Malkin.

Talking about the game, Sidney Crosby praised Penguins' balanced play.

"I thought we worked hard on both sides of the puck and had our looks as well, but 'Artie' was really good," Crosby said, via NHL.com. "I just thought we were good when we made mistakes covering for each other, we were helping ... we didn't force it, and I thought we were there to support each other through all three zones."

In the third period, Brazeau scored again at 17:48 into an empty net. Less than a minute later, Blake Lizotte scored another empty-net goal at 18:08 to make it 3-0. Goalie Arturs Silovs stopped all 25 shots, securing the shutout win.

Now, Sidney Crosby's camp will face New York Islanders on Thursday.

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

