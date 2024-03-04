Sidney Crosby reflects on "tough" 6-1 loss to Edmonton Oilers

Following a challenging 6-1 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby expressed his disappointment with the team's performance. Despite his efforts, Sidney Crosby remained off the scoresheet for the game.
"I think we had a tough loss, and I don't know if we did a good enough job of just moving by it. I think that you got to find a way even when it's one like that, to move by it. We probably didn't do a good enough job," Crosby remarked after the game.
While Sidney Crosby's point production has remained consistent throughout the season, tallying 63 points in 59 games, his efforts weren't enough to counter the Oilers' offensive onslaught.
Connor McDavid, the Oilers' captain, continued his impressive point streak, notching a goal and an assist to extend it to 11 games. McDavid's stellar performance, along with contributions from Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, and Leon Draisaitl, propelled the Oilers to a convincing victory.
Despite Evgeni Malkin's lone goal for the Penguins, goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic faced a barrage of shots, making 31 saves in a losing effort. The Penguins now face the challenge of regrouping after suffering their third consecutive loss.
Edmonton Oilers' dominant performance stifles Sidney Crosby's Penguins
Zach Hyman of the Oilers scored the first goal 14:07 into the game. He scored off a rebound from a shot by teammate Connor McDavid. Soon after, in the second period, Corey Perry hit a perfect shot at 2:57. Ryan McLeod passed the puck to him in a 3-on-1 situation. The Oilers were now up by 2-0.
Hyman came back at it again. At 5:55 of the same period, he turned a face-off advantage into a goal with help from Leon Draisaitl, making it 3-0 for the Edmonton Oilers. The Penguins had a chance to score when Jansen Harkins got a penalty shot at 17:05. But he didn't make it. That left the Oilers untouched.
Ryan McLeod scored, increasing Pittsburgh's troubles with a goal at 18:47 in the second period. Then, Cody Ceci added another, making it 5-0, just 23 seconds later. He got the assist from Warren Foegele.
McDavid expanded the Oilers' lead to 6-0, scoring at 6:03 in the third period. He took advantage of a Leon Draisaitl-driven rebound. Later, Evgeni Malkin scored a goal for the Penguins, marking 12:23 in the third period. The score was 6-1, with Malkin making the most of a lucky break near the right post.