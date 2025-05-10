Sidney Crosby refuses to use age as an excuse while leading Team Canada at IIHF Worlds

Sidney Crosby lives and breathes hockey.

The 37-year-old is already one of greatest players of all-time and has accomplished everything you could think of at the NHL and international level. Despite that, Crosby remains one of the best in the world, and his motivation has not wavered at all 20 years later.

That was on full display when Team Canada revelead he would be joining them at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. Most players at his age would have packed it in for the summer, but not Sidney Crosby. He made the trip out to Sweden and will once again be Captain Canada, looking to lead his country to gold.

The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar was asked what drove him to attend the Worlds after a grueling year where he played a full NHL season and the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Pens Inside Scoop shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"At my age, it's not too often you get the opportunity to keep playing in tournaments like this, represent Canada, be part of this group. It's more about not having many chances to do this and trying to take advantage," Crosby said.

Sidney Crosby had another dominant season in 2024-25, racking up 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games played, good for a 10th-place finish in league point scoring. His two-year, $17,400,000 extension with the Penguins kicks in to start the 2025-26 campaign.

Macklin Celebrini is cherishing the opportunity to play with Sidney Crosby

For Macklin Celebrini and many other young players in the NHL, Sidney Crosby was their idol growing up.

Over the next few weeks, Celebrini will have the opportunity to suit up alongside his childhood hero for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships.

The 18-year-old shared how special it is to play for his country and with Crosby. The NHLPA posted his comments on X.

"Every time I get a chance to play for Canada it's hard to say no... It's a dream come true. He (Sidney Crosby) was an idol of mine growing up and to get the opportunity to play with him is surreal," Celebrini said.

Celebrini, Crosby, and Team Canada shut out Team Slovenia 4-0 in their tournament opener on Saturday morning.

The Canadians' next game in the preliminary round comes on Sunday morning against Team Latvia. The puck drops at 10:20 a.m. EST at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

