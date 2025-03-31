Sidney Crosby's partner Kathy and parents join Pens fans in giving No. 87 a standing ovation

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby received a standing ovation at the PPG Paints Arena on Sunday evening as the home crowd acknowledged Crosby’s record-breaking achievement this season.

Last Thursday, Crosby scored a goal against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center, clinching his 20th season in which he’s averaged at least a point per game. That mark broke the Great One, Wayne Gretzky’s previous record of 19 campaigns.

With Sidney Crosby’s partner Kathy, parents, friends, and family in attendance, the Penguins honored no. 87’s singular accomplishment with this video tribute.

Here’s a look:

The tribute and ovation took place midway through the first period of Sunday’s tilt between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators. Sidney Crosby sat on the bench during the TV timeout in which the tribute was aired.

After the tribute ended, Crosby stood to thank fans for the ovation. Teammates also congratulated their captain for another successful year despite the overall disappointing results in the standings.

With Crosby still under contract for two more years in Pittsburgh, he will surely continue to rack up even more milestones as his career heads into the sunset.

Sidney Crosby hero in Sunday night's win against Ottawa Senators

Fittingly enough, Sidney Crosby was the hero on Sunday as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators 1-0 in a tight-checking game.

The two clubs played a scoreless draw over 60 minutes, heading into the extra frame to settle the score. It was in overtime when Crosby landed his 27th of the season, a power play goal.

Let’s take a look at the tally:

The Penguins started the extra frame on the power play as the Senators’ Ridly Greig got called for hooking on Crosby. The penalty, which came with three seconds left of the clock in the third period, allowed the Pens to start overtime with a 4-on-3 power play.

With 49 seconds left of the man advantage, Crosby ripped a one-timer that beat Anton Forsberg for the game-winner. The victory served as a highlight in what has otherwise been a lost season for the Penguins.

Moving forward, Crosby will be looking to continue climbing the NHL’s all-time points list. Crosby is currently ninth on the all-time list with 1,676 points. He trails another Penguins franchise legend, Mario Lemieux, for eighth place all-time.

Considering Crosby’s consistency, he could crack the top five in all-time points by the time his career is said and done.

