Days before the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, on July 30, 2005, 17-year-old and first-ranked prospect, Sidney Crosby, was making the rounds of the then-30 franchises. His interview with the New York Rangers was particularly memorable.

In 2015, Crosby recalled the conversation with USA Today:

"They asked, 'If we could give you a pill that you could take that would guarantee that you would be part of a Stanley Cup-winning team and an Olympic gold medal team, but you couldn't live past age 25, would you take that pill?'"

"But it was such a weird question, and I remember thinking, 'How do you answer that?'"

Nearly 20 years on, Sidney Crosby's impressive record and stunning achievements have made this answer iconic:

"I wouldn't take the pill, because I plan to win more than one of those."

The truth of Crosby’s answer has become evident, given his impact on the game. “Sid the Kid” became the youngest-ever captain in the league to win the Stanley Cup in 2009. He had reached the finals the year before as well. Crosby has also won two Olympic Gold medals, a World Cup of Hockey championship and the recent 4 Nations Face-Off with Canada.

Sidney Crosby's star quality was evident from the very start of his career. He recorded 102 points and finished runner-up for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL Rookie of the Year in his debut season, just behind Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin. Over the next decade, the two players were considered to have played a big part in the sport’s revival.

Crosby remains the youngest player to reach 100 points in a season. With his Art Ross Trophy in 2006-07, he became the only teenager to win a scoring title in any major North American sports league. Crosby is also the youngest captain in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup.

Sidney Crosby shares his feelings about having his family present when he broke Wayne Gretzky’s record

This season, Sidney Crosby surpassed fellow Canadian “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky for most NHL seasons with a point-per-game average or higher. Crosby has 80 points from 72 games this season, with only eight games left to play.

Crosby opened up about the sacrifices his loved ones had made over the years and said he was happy his parents, Troy and Trina, and partner, Kathy, were present when he broke the record.

"Yeah, I mean, they’ve been to a lot of games over the years, and they’ve sacrificed so much and been so supportive," Crosby said. "So, to have them here for a moment like this is really special, and, you know, it’s the least I can do."

The Pittsburgh Penguins are almost certainly set to miss the playoffs this season with only 69 points from 74 games. While they are yet to be mathematically eliminated, it looks to be only a matter of time.

