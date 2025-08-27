  • home icon
  "Skinner snubbed yet again" "Stolarz should be on here": Hockey fans react as NHL 26 announces ratings for top 10 goaltenders

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 27, 2025
EA Sports NHL released the top 10 goalies for NHL 26 on Wednesday. Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck was at No. 1 with a 94 rating, tied for ninth among all players in the game. He earned it after an outstanding season, registering 47 wins.

EA Sports NHL posted the list on X.

"Connor Hellebuyck is rated the best goalie in #NHL26 🧱 Should Shesterkin, Vasilevskiy, or someone else be on top instead?" EA Sports NHL tweeted.
Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

“Anthony Stolarz should be on here,” one fan wrote.
"Skinner snubbed yet again smh," a fan said.
"Ilya Sorokin is the most overrated goalie in the league," a fan tweeted.

Here are more fan reactions on X:

"Bob only getting 90 after back to back cups is robbery!" a fan commented.
"Your data is inaccurate. Bobrovsky should be #1 at 96 - he was standing on his head making save during the playoffs and two cups, doesn’t that mean something? c’mon now!" one fan said.
"lol hellebuyck over vasy and shesty? 92 overall for a .928 playoff sv% and .917 career regular season sv%? helly has a .918 regular season sv% and a .903 playoff sv% aint now way hes over shesty and vasy lol," another fan wrote.
Goalie ratings are expected to be a hot topic among fans this week. The game will be released on Sept. 12.

Connor Hellebuyck talks about winning NHL's Hart Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck won the Hart Trophy last season, and became only the eighth goalie to do so. He also won the Vezina Trophy for the second straight year, which was the third of his career. Only five goalies have won both awards in the same season.

Hellebuyck said winning the Hart Trophy means a lot to him.

"It means a lot," Hellebuyck said in June, via NHL.com. "It's one of those things that doesn't get swung towards the goalies too often, so any time that a goalie kind of gets a sniff at it, you take notice."

Hellebuyck called last season fun and positive for the Winnipeg Jets. He added that team success made individual awards possible.

"With team success, individual success comes and just to get one of these is pretty special in my world," Hellebuyck said.

The star goalie values the Jets’ effort as much as his own.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

