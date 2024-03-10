P.K. Subban critcized Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins management for their 2024 NHL trade deadline activity, specifically, the lack of trades to help bolster Sidney Crosby and team to fight for a playoff spot this season.

P.K. Subban voiced his concerns during ESPN's pre-game segment, alongside NHL great Mark Messier, moments before Pittsburgh Penguins took on Boston Bruins on March 9.

Subban took a dig at Kyle Dubas specifically and said:

"Apparently, that's all it takes. You put on a pair of spectacles, it makes you the smartest person in the room. It's so disheartening to see Sidney Crosby like that. He deserves better."

Expand Tweet

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins missed last year's playoffs and are currently in a tight wildcard race for the final spot in the playoffs. There is a possibility Sidney Crosby may miss the playoffs for just the second time in his NHL career.

The former NHL defeseman, who took an early retirement in 2022, added to his criticism and said:

"I don't think there's enough accountability on management when it comes to these situations. To look at a player like Sidney Crosby, the legacy and the opportunity that he has to create for himself, he deserves an opportunity to play in the playoffs and it's on management to put the best team around him."

Also read: Sidney Crosby discloses if Jake Guentzel's uncertain future will affect his decision to re-sign with Penguins

P.K. Subban hints Kyle Dubas should leave Pens GM job

Kyle Dubas and Penguins made only a handful of trades before the March 8 trade deadline.

The biggest trade was of Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith to the Carolina Hurricanes. In exchange, the Penguins acquired Michael Bunting, Vasili Ponomarev, Ville Koivunen, Cruz Lucius, a conditional 2024 second-round pick and a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick.

Also read: Was Jake Guentzel's trade return enough for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

On deadline day, the Penguins sent Chad Ruhwedel to New York Rangers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Magnus Hellberg was also traded to Florida Panthers for Ludovic Waeber and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Speaking of the team's additions after the end of the trade deadline, P.K. Subban hinted Kyle Dubas should depart from the helm of Penguins front office, and said:

"I don't think they did that this year, that's a missed opportunity. If you're managing the game's best player, the face of the league for a long time, that's a huge responsibility, and if you can't handle the heat sometimes in the kitchen, you gotta get out of there."

Poll : Is P.K. Subban's criticism of Kyle Dubas and Penguins management justified? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion