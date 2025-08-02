"So fun to be back with the hockey family": Carey Price's wife Angela reflects on attending Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception

Carey Price and his wife, Angela, attended Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception in Montreal last weekend.

Angela reflected on the special occasion during a Q&A session on Instagram on Friday. In response to a fan asking about the wedding, she said it was nice to reconnect with friends from the hockey community.

“Was such a beautiful wedding and so fun to be back with the hockey family,” Angela wrote.

When asked what kind of gift someone might give a high-profile couple like Nick Suzuki and his wife, Angela revealed that the couple had requested donations to their preferred charities.

“They asked for donations to charities they support 🖤But it’s a good question and always a topic a conversation and we’re going to a Hockey couples wedding. My go to wedding gift is usually a really nice, luxurious set of bed sheets.”

Another follower asked whether she and Carey would consider getting their son Lincoln involved in hockey and if Carey might ever coach professionally. Angela explained that Lincoln has shown an interest in skating, and they plan to support him if he wants to pursue it.

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

As for Carey coaching, she said that he might help out with Lincoln’s hockey someday, but it is unlikely he would take on a professional coaching role. She emphasized that they both enjoy the slower pace of their current lifestyle and wouldn’t want to return to the demands of the hockey grind.

Carey Price’s wife Angela gets candid on tariffs affecting her business

Angela Price also addressed a few broader topics during her Instagram Q&A session on Friday. When asked about the 25% tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump on Canadian imports, Angela acknowledged that they have posed a challenge for her business operations.

As the co-founder of the lifestyle and fan apparel brand Line Change Co., which she launched with Jeff Petry’s wife Julie, Angela mentioned that such policies are far from ideal for companies like hers that rely on cross-border commerce.

“Not a fan. Definitely not ideal for our company,” she wrote.

She also took the opportunity to shut down rumors suggesting that she and Carey are planning to buy property in Miramichi, New Brunswick. Angela was clear that the couple had no intention of purchasing a home or investing in real estate in that area.

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

As for the possibility of moving back to Montreal, she shared that while they love visiting once in a while, they are happy staying in Kelowna, British Columbia.

