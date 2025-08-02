Carey Price's wife Angela shares her candid take on tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump

On Friday, Habs great Carey Price’s wife Angela took to Instagram for a Q&A session with her followers, where she weighed in on a few personal and professional topics.

During the segment, Angela responded to a question about U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on imports from Canada. She made it clear that the recently implemented 25% tariff on Canadian goods is very difficult for her business.

“Not a fan. Definitely not ideal for our company,” she wrote.

Angela heads a lifestyle and fan apparel brand, the Line Change label, co-founded alongside her fellow NHL spouse Julie Petry, wife of Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry.

She also addressed a popular rumor about the couple possibly purchasing property in Miramichi, New Brunswick, clarifying that they have no plans to buy a home or any real estate in the area.

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

When asked if the Price family would consider moving back to Montreal, Angela wrote:

“Going back for visits a few times a year is perfect for us 🤍 when we love it there we prefer a small town and of course want to be closer to family.”

Carey Price and his wife Angela currently live in Kelowna, British Columbia with their three children.

Angela and Carey Price attended Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception in Montreal

Last weekend, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald held their wedding reception in Montreal. It was a gala night with several of Suzuki’s current and former teammates in attendance including Carey Price and Jeff Petry.

On Sunday, Carey Price’s wife Angela shared a few Instagram stories from the celebration. In one photo, Angela and Carey were seen posing on the dance floor with Jeff and Julie Petry. Angela wore a red gown, while Julie chose a blue halter-neck dress. Carey and Jeff looked sharp in black suits. Carey went with a tie, Jeff with a bow tie.

“The only footage of Carey on the dance floor,” Angela joked in the caption.

Another photo showed the two couples in a group shot with other guests.

In the final clip, Julie Petry was seen trying to pull Carey Price back onto the dance floor under purple lights. Angela jokingly added:

“But lots of footage of trying to get him back to the dance floor.”

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

Earlier, Angela had posted a picture from their hotel room where she and Carey were dressed up and ready for the big night. Also at the reception were Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield, joining in the celebration for Suzuki and Fitzgerald.

