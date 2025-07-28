Jeff Petry's wife Julie tries to get Carey Price 'back on the dance floor' at Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception 

This weekend, Habs captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald celebrated their wedding reception in a gala night in Montreal. The event was attended by several of Suzuki’s current and former teammates including Carey Price and Jeff Petry along with their partners.On Sunday, Carey Price’s wife Angela Price shared a series of stories from the wedding reception. In one of the stories, Carey Price and Angela were seen posing with Jeff Petry and Jeff’s wife Julie Petry on the dance floor.Julie wore a blue halter-neck gown, while Angela was dressed in a red evening gown. Both Carey and Jeff looked sharp in classic black suits, with Carey pairing his with a black tie and Jeff opting for a bow tie.“The only footage of Carey on the dance floor,” Angela wrote in the caption.The next story was a group photo of the two couples posing with other guests. The final story saw Julie Petry trying to get Carey Price back to the dance floor as purple lights filled the room.via Instagram/@byangelapriceAngela jokingly noted that while there was only one clip of Carey actually dancing, there was plenty of footage of their effort to get him back on the floor.“But lots of footage of trying to get him back to the dance floor,” she captioned the story.Earlier in the day, she had shared a separate post on her Instagram featuring herself and Carey glammed up for the event in their hotel room.Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield attended Nick Suzuki’s wedding receptionThe event was also attended by Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield. On Sunday, Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan shared her own set of Instagram stories from the reception. One showed Nick and his wife Caitlin pouring champagne into a tall tower of glasses. Nick wore a dark suit with a white shirt, while Caitlin looked radiant in a strapless white gown.The next few clips highlighted the reception setup of chandeliers, candles and floral arrangements under a large tent. A close-up image showcased the table settings, including menus and a photo booth strip featuring black-and-white snapshots of guests including Jordan and Patrik.Later stories captured the upbeat vibes on the dance floor. One showed Nick dancing and laughing with a guest, while another featured a live singer performing on stage. In the final clip, the party was in full swing under blue lights, with Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield spotted dancing to the music alongside other guests.Earlier on Saturday, Caitlin Fitzgerald had also shared a carousel of images from their private wedding ceremony held on June 9 in Turks and Caicos. The beachside event featured an oceanfront aisle, floral decor and an intimate dinner setup lit by candlelight.