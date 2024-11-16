"So special for me": Craig Berube reveals secret childhood obsession with Maple Leafs' rival

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube talked about his admiration for the Edmonton Oilers during the team's media availability following practice on Saturday, Nov. 16. Berube talked about his fondness for the Oilers dating back to the 1980s.

“I really got to watching the Oilers in the 80s, obviously, and I was playing junior hockey, and, you know, I became a huge Oiler fan for sure.”

Berube’s comments underscored the significant following the Oilers amassed while boasting talented players like Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier.

“You know, being in that area and watching them win Stanley Cups and watching some of the best players to ever play the game right, right in my hometown, almost like so special for me to watch these guys play and how good they were and winning championships and stuff like that.”

The Oilers dynasty in the 80s won four championships in five years, adding a fifth Cup in 1990 following Gretzky’s departure in 1988.

Meanwhile, Berube landed in the NHL in 1987 with the Philadelphia Flyers. He played his first full year during the 1989-1990 season. Berube played 40 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1991 before being dealt in the infamous Doug Gilmour trade in early 1992.

As a player, Berube had the chance to skate alongside the stars he watched growing up.

“And then, you know, as you get older and you turn pro, I got to know a bunch of them. I played with some of those guys. So pretty special for me.”

Berube's Leafs will face the Oilers on Saturday night, but this time Edmonton is led by recent 1,000-point player Connor McDavid.

Berube’s line changes working for Maple Leafs

Berube has shuffled his lines over the last couple of games, particularly in the wake of the Leafs’ 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Berube moved various players around, including his defensive pairings, leading to improved results.

The changes sparked a 4-3 comeback win against the Washington Capitals in the second game of the Leafs’ back-to-back set this week.

The biggest change has been moving John Tavares to the top line with Mitch Marner and Bobby McMann on the wings. The move was prompted by captain Auston Matthews’ absence due to injury, and has worked out well for Toronto.

The second line consisting of Max Domi centering Matthew Knies and William Nylander has given the Leafs plenty of speed and power up front. However, it’s been the recent addition of Jani Hakanpaa alongside top defenseman Morgan Rielly that’s generated interesting results.

The bottom four defense pairings have looked solid, giving the Leafs a "Berube” identity. They have got a foothold on the second place in the Atlantic Division. A win Saturday night against the Oilers coupled with a Florida Panthers loss could land the Leafs in first place.

