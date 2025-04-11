"Sociopathic behavior": Canadiens fans bashed on social media for waiting for Ivan Demidov's arrival outside Toronto airport

Montreal Canadiens fans faced criticism on social media for gathering in large numbers at the airport to see Ivan Demidov.
Supporters had been tracking his travel itinerary, starting with his flight from Istanbul, which arrived in Toronto on Thursday. Dozens of fans turned out to catch a glimpse of the 19-year-old forward.
Many were sporting Canadiens gear, while others carried signs, creating a lively welcoming scene for Ivan Demidov.
Here's how fans on X (Twitter) reacted to Demidov's welcome at Toronto airport. One tweeted:
"Sociopathic behaviour."
Another chimed in:
"This is one of the most pathetic hockey things I've seen since French people called emergency services on Chara after the clean hit on Pacioretty."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Same unemployed dudes who be waiting for autographs after morning skates," a third fan posted.
"If people think this is crazy, then please check out when soccer players are signed to big clubs overseas. There are city-wide closures," one opined.
"This is excessive, but fans from other fanbase can understand now why the atmosphere at the Bell Centre is the best in the league. Intense passion!" another posted.
"They’re gonna find out where he’a living next and camp outside," another chimed in.
Ivan Demidov's Canadiens' jersey number revealed
On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens signed Ivan Demidov to a three-year entry-level contract.
This followed an announcement from his KHL team, SKA Saint Petersburg, stating they had mutually agreed to release the forward to pursue his career in the National Hockey League.
On Wednesday, the Canadiens revealed that Demidov will wear jersey number 93. The 19-year-old Russian was drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Demidov led SKA with 49 points accumulated through 19 goals and 30 assists in 65 games this season. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are on track to make the playoffs this season. The club currently holds the No. 2 spot in the Wild Card standings with 87 points and four games remaining.
