After the on-ice brawl between PWHL players Jill Saulnier and Tereza Vanisova, hockey fans expressed their excitement on social media. The altercation broke out on Thursday, in the third period of the game between the Boston Fleet and Ottawa Charge.

Ad

The punching exchange was touted as the first legitimate fight in the women’s league. Women’s hockey writer Melissa Burgess posted a video showing the dust-up on X (formerly Twitter).

“The first legitimate fight in the #PWHL. 🥊 @PWHL_Boston’s Jill Saulnier & @PWHL_Ottawa’s Tereza Vanišová square off. #PWHL,” Burgess tweeted on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hockey fans were not shy in sharing their reactions on social media.

“I love this so much, but the gloves had to come off 😂 someone please teach them, because we need more of this,” one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“g***m nasty right hook from Saulnier,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many pointed out that the players did not drop gloves before duking it out, as is customary in the NHL.

“lol uhhh what exactly is "legitimate" here? 😂 their gloves are still on,” one user wrote.

“With their gloves and helmets still on. Lame,” another fan wrote.

"With gloves and cages on? Sorry not legit,” one afan said.

However, others seemed to have enjoyed the spectacle.

Ad

“Better than most @NHL fights!!!” a fan said.

“It's a physical, emotional game," another fan said.

“Finished off with a Gordie Howe, renamed the Vanisova Hat-Trick 🥊,” one fan wrote.

Jill Saulnier’s Boston Fleet win despite Tereza Vanišová’s third-period heroics

The Boston Fleet gave up a two-goal lead but won 3-2 in overtime on Thursday thanks to a goal from Susanna Tapani. Theresa Schafzahl and Alina Muller were the other scorers for Boston in the first period.

Ad

“I was just relieved that we got the extra point,” Tapani said after the game, via thepwhl.com. “That was in our heads the whole overtime. I was just happy for the team that we got the win.”

In the third period, the Ottawa Charge lived up to their name with an epic comeback spearheaded by Vanisova. Her brawl with Saulnier livened up the game. Vanisova passed the puck to Ronja Savolainen during a power play with four minutes left. The Charge pulled their goalie for the final seconds and Vanisova tied the game by scoring with less than three seconds remaining.

However, the fairy tale revival was cut short as Tapani scored on a breakaway against the run of play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles