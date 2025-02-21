WATCH: Jill Saulnier and Tereza Vanisova chuck knuckles in first-ever PWHL fight

On Thursday night, PWHL team Boston Fleet’s Jill Saulnier and Ottawa Charge’s Tereza Vanisova got into the league’s first-ever fight. While many hockey fans were watching the 4 Nations Face-Off final between Canada and the United States, the Professional Women’s Hockey League had a big moment of its own.

The fight happened in the third period of Boston’s 3–2 overtime win. Saulnier hit Vanisova along the boards, causing her to lose her stick. As Vanisova got up, Saulnier kept pressuring her. Vanisova then grabbed Saulnier’s stick and threw it onto the ice. That led to both players dropping their gloves and throwing punches.

PWHL insider Melissa Burgess shared a video of the fight on X. She wrote:

“The first legitimate fight in the #PWHL. 🥊 ... Boston’s Jill Saulnier & @PWHL_Ottawa’s Tereza Vanisova square off.”

The referees called it roughing, but many saw it as a real fight. Both players were sent to the penalty box. The Boston Fleet’s official X account reacted by posting:

"IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE! 🌶️ Saulnier and OTT's Vanišová head to the box with double minor penalties for roughing."

Vanisova also played a key role in Ottawa’s offense. She assisted on a goal in the third period and then scored the game-tying goal in the final seconds of regulation. She was named the second star of the game. More importantly, she became the first player in league's history to record a Gordie Howe hat trick - a goal, an assist, and a fight in one game.

The Ottawa Charge celebrated her achievement by posting:

“Vanisova is our second star of the night! #FeelTheSurge | #OTTvBOS.”

The first season of the PWHL was exciting with Minnesota Frost winning the Walter Cup. Now the second season is taking us to another level of intensity. Fighting is rare in women’s hockey due to stricter rules, but this moment showed the game’s competitive spirit.

PWHL's Boston Fleet won in overtime against Ottawa Charge with an early lead

The Boston Fleet won 3-2 in overtime against the Ottawa Charge on Thursday night at TD Place.

Theresa Schafzahl scored first for Boston eight minutes into the game. Later in the first period, Alina Müller scored shorthanded to give Boston a 2-0 lead at intermission.

With four minutes left, Vanisova assisted Ronja Savolainen on a power-play goal. Then, with less than three seconds left, Vanisova scored to tie the game.

Despite Ottawa’s momentum, Susanna Tapani scored the overtime winner on a breakaway. Boston’s Aerin Frankel made 21 saves and the Fleet earned their third straight win.

