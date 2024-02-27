"Soo gonna become my comfort watch" - NHL fans blown away by Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll's musical skills on a tiny electronic piano

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll has showcased a different set of skills off the ice, leaving NHL fans both surprised and impressed.

The talented netminder, who returned to the lineup after recovering from a high ankle sprain sustained in a 4-3 win at Ottawa on Dec. 7, took center stage in Monday's episode of the team's YouTube show, "Blue Room," presented by Rogers.

In Episode 4 of the series, Woll displayed his musical skills by playing the piano, proving that he can do more than just play hockey.

The video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Toronto Maple Leafs captured Woll's musical performance on what appears to be a tiny electronic piano. The accompanying caption from the team read:

"Here’s Woller playing the piano for y’all."

Expand Tweet

NHL fans quickly caught wind of Woll's unexpected musical talent and flooded the comments section with their reactions.

One fan expressed their enthusiasm and wrote:

"This is soooo gonna become my comfort watch."

Expand Tweet

Another fan couldn't contain their admiration, describing Woll as:

"This man is so precious I cannot."

Expand Tweet

One user noticed the piano used in the video and shared a personal connection, writing :

"Omg, what a cute lego gift for Woll, I have this set too, and it's so cute!"

Expand Tweet

One fan summed up the collective sentiment, declaring:

"This might be the best gift you could’ve given us today."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll's musical journey

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll also shared his musical journey, revealing his unconventional path to piano proficiency.

“When I was younger, our family bought a big grand piano ...," Woll said. "I tried out piano lessons for a few months, and it wasn’t really my thing. I ended up learning how to play by ear and play by memorization. That actually ended up making me love the piano that much more.”

The discussion shifted to forming a team band. Woll then expresses uncertainty about finding a suitable singer, jokingly ruling out Mark Giordano and expressing doubts about Mitch Marner's vocal abilities.

“I don’t know if I’ve found a singer, I’ve heard [Mark Giordano] sing," Woll said. "I don’t think he’d be the best. [Mitchell Marner] looks like he’d be singing but, again, I don’t know if he’d be the best.”

Joseph Woll then played a rendition of Johann Pachelbel's "Canon in D," earning a strong round of applause from the small audience.

Take a look at the full YouTube video down here.