Soon-to-be Canucks UFA Brock Boeser accepts writing is on the wall about his future in Vancouver after disappointing season

Vancouver Canucks pending unrestricted free agent Brock Boeser indicated that a contract extension with the team is unlikely, suggesting his tenure with the club may end after this season.

Speaking to Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre on Tuesday, Boeser expressed disappointment, noting the unlikelihood of the deal. He described the situation as unfortunate and said he's focusing on playing well now, planning to address his future later.

"Honestly, it's unlikely at this point," Boeser told Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre on Tuesday. "It sucks, it's unfortunate. I'm just trying to play good hockey, and then I'll worry about everything after that. We all know it's been a roller coaster of a year. There's been a lot of different things."

Boeser also shared that he is not discussing the situation with his agent, focusing instead on finishing the season strongly.

"Yeah, I'm refusing to talk to Hank right now," Brock Boeser added. "I feel like I'm playing a lot better hockey recently, and I don't want to get distracted. That's one of the things I've learned: When there's distractions, I don't play my best hockey. The mental aspect of the game is so important. This year, there's been a lot of distractions."

Brock Boeser is in the final year of his three-year, $19.95 million contract. He has accumulated 49 points through 25 goals and 24 assists in 72 games this campaign. Meanwhile, the Canucks were eliminated from playoff contention after Minnesota Wild's 8-7 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Brock Boeser and the Canucks downed Avalanche

On Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 at Ball Arena. After a goalless first period, Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring for the Canucks, putting them ahead 1-0 at 4:50 into the second period.

Kiefer Sherwood extended the lead to 2-0 after scoring at 7:51 before Devon Toews cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Avalanche as the game moved to the final period. Toews was the lone scorer for the Avs in the game.

Dakota Joshua increased the lead to 3-1 at 6:14 into the third period. Nils Hoglander capped the game after scoring an empty-net goal to seal the win for the Vancouver Canucks.

