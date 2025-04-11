Top 5 Brock Boeser free agency destinations: Best landing spots for Canucks UFA

Vancouver Canucks free-agent-to-be Brock Boeser won’t be returning to the club next season, Sportsnet reports. The longtime Canuck was quoted as stating:

“Honestly, It’s unlikely at this point. It sucks, it’s unfortunate. I’m just trying to play good hockey, and then I’ll worry about everything that. We all know it’s been a roller coaster of a year. There’s been a lot of different things.”

With such direct comments, it’s evident that Brock Boeser will be looking for a new home next season. So, here’s a look at the top five destinations for Brock Boeser as he is poised to hit the free-agent market this upcoming offseason.

Top five landing spots for Brock Boeser in 2025-26

#5 San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks could be in play for Brock Boeser this upcoming season. The Sharks have plenty of cap space, roughly $9 million, and could be looking to add another forward like they did with Tyler Toffoli last offseason.

It remains to be seen if the Sharks are willing to commit to a long-term deal for Boeser at this point. Still, something in the neighborhood of a four-year deal could make sense for both sides.

#4 Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens took a significant step forward in their rebuild this season. The Habs are well on their way to the playoffs and look poised to do some damage in the postseason.

However, one of the biggest issues with the Habs has been depth scoring. While they struck it rich with Patrik Laine this season, Laine still isn’t quite a sure thing. So, adding a veteran scorer like Boeser could be a solid option for the Habs’ top six next season.

#3 Toronto Maple Leafs

Staying in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs could look at adding Boeser even if they re-sign Mitch Marner. With John Tavares’ massive contract coming off the books, the Leafs have plenty of cap space to play with.

While the Leafs would like to target a center rather than a winger, adding Boeser would be a good complement to their middle six. Boeser could be a good choice to play with William Nylander, making them a dangerous duo next season.

#2 New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are one of the teams hardest pressed to upgrade. Last offseason’s addition of Anthony Duclair turned out to be a disaster. As such, the Isles will be looking to add punch to replace Duclair.

The Islanders were reportedly in on Elias Pettersson earlier this season but failed to reach an agreement with the Vancouver Canucks. With about $10 million in cap space, the Islanders could make a push for the top-six winger.

#1 New York Rangers

The Rangers already added Brock Boeser’s former teammate J.T. Miller. So, why not add Boeser to the mix?

The Blue Shirts will be under enormous pressure to make changes this offseason, especially after failing to make the playoffs. Adding Boeser would provide the Rangers with plenty of firepower, either playing with Mika Zibanejad or Vincent Trocheck.

However, the Rangers will need to make the math work in other to accommodate Boeser’s cap hit.

