New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller and his teammate Vincent Trocheck are childhood friends. Seemingly their families are also very close.

On Wednesday Miller’s wife Natalie linked up with Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary and the two of them went on a fun date night. The girls dined together and later went to watch the Rangers play the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden.

Natalie Miller shared a series of stories from their outing on her Instagram. In one of the photos, Natalie was seen enjoying a fancy dinner at Quality Meats. She posed drinking directly from a bottle while steaks and sides sat on the table.

via Instagram /@nataliemiller22_

In the second story, Natalie posted a still from the Madison Square Garden from some great lower bowl seats. The third snap which Natalie reposted from Lisa A. Miller’s account showed them toasting with drinks from the stands.

Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller have known each other since they were nine years old. Earlier this year, Trocheck shared how glad he was to have Miller back in New York.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Trocheck said in February, per NHL.com. “I think this had been a pipe dream for - 10 years in the making, I feel like. Obviously came in the League around the same time. Grew up since we were nine years old together, live about 500 yards from each other back in Pittsburgh. Our kids are really close.”

J.T. Miller’s family stayed at the Trochecks for 12 days after the trade

On January 31, the New York Rangers re-acquired J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a surprise trade. It involved the Rangers sending forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a protected first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to Vancouver. Along with Miller, New York received defenseman Erik Brannstrom and also prospect Jackson Dorrington.

Right after Miller’s trade to the Rangers, the Trochecks hosted the Miller family in their home for 12 days. Natalie later thanked the Trochecks for their hospitality with a special Instagram story. She reposted a funny TikTok meme and wrote in the caption.

“Me on the last day of a beautiful 12 DAYS staying with the Trochecks!!! Haha thank you for your hospitality and patience you are good people❤ @billorytrecheck,” Natalie wrote.

Natalie had even joked previously that they were “never moving out” given how good the food was at the Trochecks.

