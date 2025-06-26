"South Florida is the obvious choice" "Has to be Toronto": NHL fans react as 2028 World Cup of Hockey host city selection process gets underway

NHL fans are excited as the race to choose the host city for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey officially kicks off. As per NHL insider Chris Johnston, the NHL and NHLPA have opened up bidding, inviting cities across North America, Europe, and beyond to apply to host the tournament scheduled for February 2028.

With the process now underway, fans are already weighing in on social media with their dream destinations. One fan wrote:

"South Florida is the obvious choice."

"Has to be Toronto," another fan said.

Others weighed in with their thoughts:

"I think we all can agree for Canada Edmonton Toronto or Montreal USA New York Boston LA Europe is easily Sweden or Finland," one fan worte.

"Can it come to Buffalo? We're dying to see what good, competitive hockey looks like," another fan wrote.

"Inviting global cities to bid will enhance competition and likely diversify the event’s reach. Timing allows plenty of robust planning," a user commented.

"You think Atlanta takes a crack at it with an eye toward having an expansion team here and the World Cup serving as a launch point for hockey in the ATL?," another asked.

The upcoming event will be the fourth World Cup of Hockey, following tournaments in 1996, 2004, and 2016. This time, games are expected to take place in both North America and Europe, with at least eight national teams set to compete.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the 2028 Hockey World Cup

Cities in North America must submit expressions of interest by July 18, 2025, while international cities have until July 30, 2025, to submit. This kicks off a multi-month bidding process that will ultimately lead to the selection of host cities in early 2026.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman discussed the tournament (per NHL.com):

"The World Cup of Hockey is a showcase of international hockey at the highest level, and we are thrilled to begin the host city selection process for 2028.

"This tournament offers cities a chance to be part of something truly global, while delivering meaningful economic and cultural benefits in return."

Although any city with appropriate arena infrastructure can submit a bid, those that move forward will need to offer more than just meeting minimum requirements.

