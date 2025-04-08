St. Louis Blues' Playoff Chances: Odds of making postseason after 3-1 loss to Jets 

The St. Louis Blues are poised to make the playoffs, with MoneyPuck giving them a 97.6% chance of reaching the postseason.

The Blues' impressive 12-game winning streak ended after a 3-1 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. The Blues would have clinched a playoff spot if they had secured a regulation win over the Jets and the Calgary Flames had lost to the San Jose Sharks.

Currently, the Flames trail by a goal against the Sharks with the third period in play. The St. Louis Blues sit atop the Wild Card standings in the Western Conference with 93 points, leading the Minnesota Wild by two points.

Meanwhile, the Flames are third in the standings with 85 points and six games remaining in their schedule. The Blues, on the other hand, have three games remaining, and if they win their remaining fixtures while the Oilers drop points, the Blues could even slide up to third place in the Pacific Division.

Winnipeg Jets end St. Louis Blues' streak

On Monday, the Winnipeg Jets ended the St. Louis Blues' 12-game winning streak after defeating them at Canada Life Centre. Notably, it was the longest streak in the NHL this season, followed by the Jets' 11 straight wins.

After a goalless first period, the Jets struck first, with Morgan Barron putting the home team ahead 1-0 at 2:34 into the second period. Just over five minutes later, Pavel Buchnevich tied it 1-1 for the Blues before heading into the final period.

"They're top of the League, right? They’re there for a reason,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said postgame via NHL.com. “They play hard defense, no time and space, good goalie. Second period I thought we got it going there a little bit.

"And then, obviously in the third [we] gave one up there and had some chances late and weren’t able to capitalize, but onto the next one now and we're going to go win in Edmonton," he added.

Alex Iafallo extended the Jets' lead to 2-1 at 7:05 into the period before Adam Lowry's empty-net goal sealed the win for the Jets. The club sits three points clear of the Washington Capitals (107 points) at the top of the league standings for the Presidents' Trophy.

The St. Louis Blues will be up against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place next on Wednesday.

