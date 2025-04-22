"Stanley just killed somebody": Ex-NHLer's instant reaction after Logan Stanley crushes Jordan Kyrou with massive hit

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley delivered a huge hit on Jordan Kyrou in Game 2 of the NHL playoffs on Monday night. The hit happened near the boards in the first period. Kyrou was trying to control a pass and didn’t see Stanley coming. The latter stepped up and hit the former hard, sending him crashing to the ice.

Former NHL player P.K. Subban was commenting live during the game's broadcast. He shared a video of his reaction to the hit on X, where he was heard saying:

"Oh, That's a big hit. Stanley just killed somebody. Stanley just absolutely hammered that guy. Did he get off the ice? He must be taken to the med."

Subban’s reaction to Logan Stanley's hit immediately went viral online with over 83 thousand views within a couple of hours.

Kyrou stayed down for a few moments before getting back to his feet. He looked like he was in pain, but kept playing. He did not miss a shift and stayed in the game. The officials did not call a penalty on the hit as they ruled it clean and allowed play to continue.

The Blues players did not react to the hit by ensuing a scrum or a hit on Stanley in retaliation. They accepted that it was a strong, legal hit and the game continued without any extra penalties.

Logan Stanley’s timing on the hit was perfect and he stayed within the rules. Winnipeg fans appreciated the effort and energy from Stanley. Now, the Jets will try to carry that momentum into Game 3.

Logan Stanley and Jets secured a win for 2-0 series lead

Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley played 10:07 and took two penalty minutes. He did not take a shot or earn any points. St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou played 18:59 with two shots but could not tie the game.

"The games are really close," Blues Coach Jim Montgomery said, via NHL.com. "There’s not much separation going on right now. We need to make a separation, we need to find another level when we go home so we can end up on top by a goal.”

Scheifele scored first for the Jets at 16:32 of the first period, giving the team a 1-0 lead. The puck deflected off Snuggerud’s skate and went in. But later, Snuggerud tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal before the period ended. Jets forward Kyle Connor scored the game-winner 1:43 into the third.

