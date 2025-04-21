Stars captain Jamie Benn and wife Jessica share first glimpse of their baby boy Knox Jay

The Dallas Stars captain and an NHL veteran of 16 seasons, Jamie Benn, still finds time off the ice to fulfill his dad duties.

Ad

Jamie and his wife, Jessica, shared exclusive snippets of their firstborn child, Knox Jay, on Instagram on Sunday. The baby boy was born on April 3.

Ad

Trending

The couple showed both the baby and Jamie dozing off into their respective naps at the hospital.

(via Instagram/@jessicaa.benn and @jamiebenn14 )

The couple then shared snippets from inside their home, showing baby Knox Jay spending time with the family cat.

Ad

(via Instagram/@jessicaa.benn and @jamiebenn14)

Both new parents also showed heartwarming snippets of each snuggling their bundle of joy.

Ad

(via Instagram/@jessicaa.benn and @jamiebenn14)

Benn was a fifth-round steal by the Dallas Stars in the 2011 NHL draft. The native of British Columbia won the Art Ross Trophy in 2014-15 after leading the league with 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists). He was named captain in the 2013-14 season.

Ad

The left wing only missed two games this season when he was sidelined in early April with an upper-body injury, breaking his streak of 371 consecutive games played. He recorded 49 points through 80 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

The Stars finished the 2024-25 season with 106 points (50-26-6) and entered the playoffs as the second seed in the Central Division. Dallas is playing the Colorado Avalanche in the first round, and the Stars have home-ice advantage.

Ad

Dallas suffered a crushing 5-1 loss to Colorado in Game 1 of the series at home on Saturday, with the Canadian national team player skating 18 shifts with one shot on goal and a hit. Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon put up a trio of points (two goals, one assist) in the contest.

Ad

The 2014 Winter Olympics gold medalist and his team aim to bounce back for Game 2 on Monday in Dallas. This marks the Stars’ fourth consecutive trip to the postseason after being knocked out in the Conference Finals in back-to-back years.

Ad

Jessica and Jamie Benn announced their engagement on Instagram on Dec. 26, 2022, and were married on July 25, 2024.

Jamie Benn Snaps Consecutive Games Played Streak

After skating in every regular-season game with the Dallas Stars for the last three seasons, Jamie Benn broke his streak at 371 consecutive games on April 3. He sat out that night against Nashville after dealing with a maintenance issue from suffering an upper-body injury.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Benn held the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL, with the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns leading the way with 917 straight games. The left wing has skated in 1,192 games with the Stars through his 16-year career and is one score shy of joining the 400-goal club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sharisse Cohee Sharisse Cohee is an NHL and PWHL journalist at Sportskeeda with an associate degree in Media Communications with an emphasis in Cross-Media Journalism. While earning the degree, Sharisse was the Editor-in-Chief of the campus newspaper and also became the school's resident sports reporter.



Sharisse earned a bachelor's degree in English from Arizona State University's online campus, graduating with magna cum laude honors. Both degrees influenced her career as an NHL and PWHL writer, allowing Sharisse to weave together her passions for writing and sports.



Sharisse was a sports copywriter/editor at The Upper Deck, a trading card company in Southern California, for two and a half years. She wrote creative and informative copy about hockey players and athletes from various sports, printed on the backs of the trading cards.



Her favorite teams are the Anaheim Ducks, because she was born and raised in Southern California, and also the Pittsburgh Penguins because Sidney Crosby is her all-time favorite NHL player.



When not writing about hockey, Sharisse loves fantasy sports. She plays in hockey, basketball and football fantasy leagues. She lives in San Diego, California, so has the luxury of going to the beach often. She also enjoys working out and watching true crime documentaries, game shows, and binge-worthy TV series. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama