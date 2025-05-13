Stars handed major injury boost as HC Peter DeBoer gives latest on $67,600,000 D-man's return

The Dallas Stars could receive a massive boost on the blue line for Game 4 of their second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

Star defenseman Miro Heiskanen is expected to make his long-awaited return to the lineup and 2025 Stanley Cup playoff debut. Heiskanen has been sidelined since Jan. 28 with a knee injury suffered in a collision with Vegas Golden Knights star Mark Stone.

The 25-year-old missed 32 regular-season games and the first 10 postseason games because of the injury. He has been skating and rehabbing for several weeks, and all signs point to a return to action on Tuesday night.

Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer confirmed the news with the media on Tuesday afternoon. Winnipeg Jets reporter Mike McIntyre shared the update DeBoer provided on X (formerly Twitter).

"Dallas HC Pete DeBoer just told us he anticipates Miro Heiskanen will return to the lineup tonight for Game 4 against the #NHLJets. They may go 11F/7D. Heiskanen is the Stars top D and has been out since late January. He’s going to skate this morning," McIntyre wrote.

Miro Heiskanen is in the fourth season of his eight-year, $67,600,000 contract extension signed with Dallas in 2021.

Peter DeBoer isn't too worried about the Stars having to go with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen

The expected return of Miro Heiskanen means Dallas is likely to roll with an 11-7 formation in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Coach Peter DeBoer was asked about it during his media availability and had a funny response. Team reporter Lia Assimakopoulos shared his comments on X.

"It’s no big deal. It gives Mikko Rantanen more ice time," DeBoer said.

It certainly isn't a bad thing to have Mikko Rantanen on the ice as much as possible, with how dominant he's been in these playoffs. Dressing seven defensemen will allow Dallas to ease Miro Heiskanen back into the lineup following a more than three-month absence.

Heiskanen will return to the Stars' lineup when they look to grab a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of their second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night in Dallas. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at American Airlines Center.

