The Dallas Stars were left scrambling for silver linings after a dramatic 6-5 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Stars scored three goals under a minute in the final minutes to tie the game before winning it in overtime.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer was left frustrated after the game, calling the loss “disappointing” and saying he had never lost a game in such fashion before. The meltdown in the closing minute threatens to overshadow what had been a strong performance for much of the night by Dallas.

DeBoer tried to focus on some of the positives postgame:

"I've won and lost a lot of games in this league, and I don't think I've ever lost one in that fashion before," DeBoer said. "Thankfully it's not a playoff game. Hopefully we learned from it."

Despite the crushing nature of the defeat, DeBoer recognized that his team had performed well for the majority of the contest.

"It's unfortunate because it's going to cloud some of the really good things we did tonight for big portions of that game, but you got to play for 60 minutes and we didn't," DeBoer said.

"For whatever reason, we didn't execute down the stretch. So it's disappointing because we did put in some work tonight in a positive direction, I thought," he added.

Dallas got goals from Mikko Rantanen, Mikael Granlund, Matt Duchene, Mavrik Bourque, and Mason Marchment. Pisu Suter (two goals), Aatu Raty, Jake DeBrusk, Kiefer Sherwood and Victor Mancini scored for Vancouver.

Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots in the win while Casey DeSmith turned aside 26 shots for the Stars.

Recap: Stars suffer 6-5 OT loss to Canucks

Mikko Rantanen put the Stars on board with a power-play goal at 13:48 of the first period. Mason Marchment then got a pass from Been to score on the power play at 18:01 to make it 2-0. Early in the second period, Matt Duchene added another goal on the power play.

The Canucks responded quickly in the third, as DeBrusk got them on the board just 17 seconds in with a power-play goal that deflected off DeSmith’s skate. Mancini scored on a deflected shot at 4:39 to cut the lead to 3-2.

Then, Bourque stretched the Stars’ lead to 4-2 at 17:15, finishing a pass from Jason Robertson behind the net before Granlund scored an empty-netter at 17:39 to make it 5-2.

But Vancouver stormed back. Aatu Raty scored a goal from the bottom of the left circle at 19:00 to make it 5-3, and Pius Suter scored twice in the final 30 seconds, first at 19:30 from the backdoor, then tying it 5-5 with just seven seconds left on a sharp-angle shot from near the red line.

Sherwood scored in overtime with a pass from Conor Garland to give Vancouver the 6-5 OT win over Dallas.

The Dallas Stars will look to bounce back when they host the Winnipeg Jets next at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

