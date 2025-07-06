Stars' Matt Duchene sends his prayers for missing children from Camp Mystic as flash floods hit the Texas Hill Country 

Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene sent prayers for the missing children from Camp Mystic as devastating flash floods hit the Texas Hill Country.

At least 51 people, including 15 children, were killed in Kerr County after a storm dropped nearly a foot of rain on Friday, sending floodwaters raging out of the Guadalupe River. 27 girls are still missing from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp along the river.

Duchene shared a post offering a prayer for the missing girls, captioned:

"Thinking about and praying for all those affected by this tragedy."

Matt Duchene Instagram story Credit: @matt9duchene

More than 850 people have been rescued or evacuated from the hard-hit region known for its century-old summer camps. Duchene pleaded for prayers amidst the unfolding tragedy.

Matt Duchene's "Duchene's HockeyTonk" initiative

The Dallas Stars and forward Matt Duchene have teamed up to create "Duchene's HockeyTonk," an impactful program supporting families affected by cancer.

Through this initiative, families touched by cancer are provided an all-expenses-paid luxury suite experience at Dallas Stars home games where they can enjoy hockey and community.

"It actually helps me as much as it helps the families," said Matt Duchene. "If you have the ability, I think you want to give back. God has given me such a gift to be able to play this game and do what I do, I think it’s important to give back and be thankful for what you have." (per NHL.com)

Duchene had a similar program when he played for the Nashville Predators. HockeyTonk aims to lift the spirits of cancer patients and their loved ones by offering a fun hockey distraction and quality time together.

The families meet Duchene after the game for photos and autographs, creating special memories. Additionally, fans can purchase the HockeyTonk suite on select nights, with proceeds benefiting Cancer Support Community North Texas.

