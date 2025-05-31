  • home icon
  • Stars Pete DeBoer's shocking admission regarding Jake Oettinger highlights tension between HC and $66,000,000 superstar goalie

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 31, 2025 18:28 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer again commented on goalie Jake Oettinger. (Credits: IMAGN)

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer has again spoken about goalie Jake Oettinger after Dallas lost to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5. Oettinger - pulled early after allowing two quick goals - was replaced by Casey DeSmith about seven minutes into the first period.

According to insider Lia Assimakopoulos, on Saturday morning, DeBoer said he is a big fan of Oettinger but hasn’t talked with him since the game.

"Listen, you know what? No one's a bigger fan of Jake Oettinger than me as a person or a goalie," DeBoer said. [5:26 onwards] "Does that mean that, he can't be coached, or he doesn't have growth left in him? Absolutely, he's a young goalie.
"I think, from a coaching perspective, we're one and seven against that team at this time of year in the conference finals. So, you know, everything's on the table—lineup decisions, goaltending decisions, system decisions. Everything's on the table when you're looking for some type of way to flip that momentum. Because... One and seven is not a small sample size."
In Game 5, the two allowed goals came on good plays by Edmonton, and Oettinger had little chance to stop them. Oettinger allowed 16 goals in the series and had a 3.55 goals-against average with a .869 save percentage in the finals.

"But that's not just on Jake. That's on our entire group...And the goaltending is one piece of that...that's all part of the journey." DeBoer added.
Previously, DeBoer said he pulled Jake Oettinger to try to wake up the team. The Stars fell behind 2-0 quickly and later lost the game 6-3. DeBoer also noted Oettinger had lost six of seven playoff games against Edmonton and thus felt the team needed a change because the current plan wasn’t working.

"The reasoning (behind pulling a goalie is) always to try and spark your group," Deboer said immediately after Game 5 loss to Oilers, via Sportnet. "So that was the No. 1 reason... we're in a 2-0 hole right away. I didn't take that lightly... "
Jake Oettinger - who will start a new eight-year contract worth $66,000,000 next season - also responded to getting pulled early in the game. Speaking on Saturday, he said,

“It sucks. It’s embarrassing,” Oettinger said (via Assimakopoulos).

Jake Oettinger's teammates defended his Game 5 and WCF performance

Jake Oettinger's teammate Jason Robertson said the team must play better in front of Oettinger. He called it unacceptable to leave Oettinger alone.

"We gotta step up. It’s unacceptable for us to hang him out like that. Whole playoffs he’s been our guy, the whole season. Just unacceptable from us."
Even teammate Wyatt Johnston defended Oettinger.

“[Oettinger] didn't have a chance,” Johnston said, via NHL.com. “We weren't good enough in front of him. Not what you want to do in an elimination game."

Jake Oettinger played well in earlier rounds with a .919 save percentage, but struggled against the Edmonton Oilers.

