Stars players' partners gush over Miro Heiskanen tying the knot with longtime partner Julia

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 08, 2025 11:30 GMT
Stars players
Stars players' partners gush over Miro Heiskanen tying the knot with longtime partner Julia [via IG/@jugarnspice]

Last weekend, Dallas Stars alternate captain Miro Heiskanen tied the knot with longtime partner Julia Taka-Aho. On Thursday, the couple shared a black-and-white wedding photo on Instagram.

The image showed the couple standing in front of elegant arched doors, sharing a kiss. Julia wore a long, flowing satin gown with lace sleeves, while Miro was dressed in a classic black tuxedo. In the caption, she wrote:

"Forever isn’t enough with you."
Several partners of NHL players gushed over the couple in the comments section of the post. Seattle Kraken forward and former Dallas Star Mason Marchment’s wife Lexy wrote,

“I’ll never be over you as a bride.”

Matt Duma’s wife Balir Blachette commented:

“Beautiful!!!! Congratulations you two.”

Forward Mikko Rantanen’s partner Susanna wrote:

“The most amazing!!! gonna frame this on my wall.”
Stars captain Jamie Benn’s wife Jessica reacted with a string of white heart emojis.

Miro Heiskanen has been in a relationship with Julia Taka-Aho since at least 2018, when their relationship first became public through his Instagram. Julia, originally from Finland, studied business administration at Laurea University of Applied Sciences and has worked in sales roles. The couple shares a home in Dallas and are known to have Pomeranian dogs. They welcomed their first child earlier last year.

Miro Heiskanen’s wedding was attended by fellow Stars’ players in Italy

Several of Heiskanen’s current and former teammates attended the event in Rome, Italy. Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn, Radek Faksa and Mikko Rantanen were seen at the venue. Former Stars defenseman John Klingberg also attended and was photographed sitting with current Stars players.

Julie Hemsky, wife of former Stars player Ales Hemsky, shared several photos from the celebration on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote:

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it many times over, the Finns know how to throw a good party! The most amazing weekend celebrating The Heiskanen’s in Rome ❤️”
“I will never get over you in that dress @juliaevelinat 😮‍💨❤️‍🔥 Auguri @miroheiskanen & @juliaevelinat 🥂”

One of the clicks saw her and another guest posing with the bride who was in a white gown standing between them. Another shot featured a group of guests dressed in coordinated black outfits posing in front of the venue. She also shared scenic snaps from the trip, including a view of the Trevi Fountain crowded with visitors and a sunset cityscape over Rome.

From the evening festivities, she posted shots of the bride on the dance floor surrounded by guests tossing ribbons, a photo of the newlyweds sharing their first dance and another of guests waving white napkins in the air during the reception. The final images showed the bride and groom standing by a multi-tiered wedding cake toasting with drinks as sparklers lit up the night.

