NHL analyst Steve Dangle didn’t hold back when discussing the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent trade with the Vancouver Canucks for Dakota Joshua. Vancouver sent Joshua to Toronto last week in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL draft.

Speaking on his podcast, Dangle said Joshua is probably a fourth-line player and sees similarities between Joshua and Leafs center Bobby McMann.

“Like McMann is probably, I mean, he is a better scorer. He's a faster player. Joshua's meaner, and he forechecks better," Dangle said (Timestamp- 10:39 onwards). And that's something McMann got better at as the playoffs went on. But I was still like, 'There's something missing here.'

"But Joshua's that weird kind of player where there's a lot of nights I could see him playing fourth," he added.

Dangle further explained that there are many nights where he could see Joshua playing on the fourth line, as well as nights where he could play on the third line. He even believes Joshua could potentially see some spot work in the top six.

Dakota Joshua missed time at the beginning of last season due to recovering from surgery related to testicular cancer. Despite this, he was able to contribute seven goals and 14 points over 57 games upon his return.

Overall, Dangle seems to view the trade as a solid move for the Leafs. However, he also appears to have some reservations about Joshua's overall fit and impact on the team.

Dakota Joshua on his trade to Maple Leafs

Veteran forward Dakota Joshua expressed his excitement for a fresh start and the opportunity to reunite with a familiar face behind the bench. Speaking to the Toronto Star, Joshua said:

"I'm really looking forward to this new chapter with the Maple Leafs. The past year was a bit frustrating, but I'm ready to put that behind me and hit the ground running when training camp starts."

Joshua has the chance to work again with head coach Craig Berube, who coached him early in his NHL career.

"[Berube], he's very professional and he's a straight shooter.... He was a tremendous help in getting my career started and evolving into the player I am today," he added.

How do you think Dakota Joshua and the Toronto Maple Leafs will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

