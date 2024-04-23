Steve Levy opines Winnipeg Jets' home attendance problems may be squashed after deep playoff run

The Winnipeg Jets, often overshadowed by larger market franchises, have recently found themselves in the spotlight for more than just their performance on the ice.

The enthusiasm displayed by Jets fans during Game One against the Colorado Avalanche suggests a resurgence in support for the team. The atmosphere in the arena, fueled by the iconic whiteout tradition and the team's thrilling 7-6 victory, exemplifies the potential for the Jets to reignite interest in hockey within the community.

When asked whether the fan fervor would persist, Steve Levy, speaking on the Pat McAfee show (at 0:48) said:

"Honestly, NHL home ice has been virtually meaningless the last 10 years. I bet if you look at the playoffs, home and road is 500 a split. So I don't know why it's happening. Uh, it's obviously still early, really small sample size.

"Winnipeg is kind of a sleeper. They forever had the white out and yet the NHL wears the dark at home. So that's really weird. I've always been a home white uniform, road, dark colors. So that's kind of odd."

The Winnipeg Jets, who play in the modest Canada Life Centre with a capacity of just over 15,000, have grappled with declining attendance in recent years. True North Sports + Entertainment reported a significant drop in season-ticket holders, down by 27 percent in just three years.

To counteract this decline, the organization has implemented various initiatives, including discounted ticket prices and flexible payment plans, to attract more fans to the arena.

"So, but absolutely people don't know Winnipeg, you know, outside of hockey, the Jets are, could be a force," Levy said (at 1:50). "They play in a tiny barn. Maybe 14, 000 capacity. They've had some attendance problems there too, but a long run could really, uh, really help this franchise."

Could a Winnipeg Jets playoff run this postseason save Winnipeg from another franchise relocation?

A successful playoff run enhances the team's prospects on the ice and revitalizes fan engagement. The Winnipeg Jets, who have already built a stellar playoff atmosphere could pay dividends through next season.

As the Jets continue their playoff journey, the momentum generated by their electrifying performance in Game One could have far-reaching implications beyond the current season. A deep playoff run not only boosts the team's financial outlook but also fosters a renewed sense of pride and support among fans, laying the foundation for sustained success in the future.