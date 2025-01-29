Steven Stamkos never planned to leave the Tampa Bay Lightning, but on July 1, 2024, he signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Nashville Predators. The move ended his 16-year career with the Lightning, where he won two Stanley Cups.

Stamkos admitted he was surprised Tampa Bay did not try harder to keep him. He hoped to finish his career there.

“I had no intention of going anywhere in that particular moment,” Stamkos said via The Athletic. “It didn’t work out. My view on that had never changed over the years. I never thought it’d be a possibility I’d get to July 1 ... Maybe the writing was on the wall when things didn’t translate."

Now with the Predators, Steven Stamkos has adjusted to a new team and city. In 48 games this season, he has scored 17 goals and recorded 33 points. After a slow start, he has helped Nashville win five of its last six games.

Stamkos' career stats show his impact on the game. In 1,082 NHL games, he has scored 555 goals and 1,137 points. He led the league in goals twice and was Tampa Bay’s captain for over a decade.

Though he is focused on Nashville, Steven Stamkos still follows the Lightning.

"It’s not something you’re truly going to forget. That’s the way life goes," Stamkos said. "...You’ve got lifelong friends on that team. You are keeping tabs on them. I still talk to a few guys pretty regularly ... I wouldn’t say I sit on the couch and watch a lot of the games, but you check the scores, see how guys are doing. And keeping communication. That will never change.”

For Stamkos, Tampa Bay will always feel like home, as he said:

“I’ll be in Tampa again one day.”

Steven Stamkos and the Predators' five-game point streak ended in 5-2 loss

The Anaheim Ducks beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 at Honda Center. Steven Stamkos ended his five-game point streak in the same game. He recorded four shots on goal in 20:47 minutes of ice time with two penalty minutes. Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville.

Pavel Mintyukov scored first at 4:15 of the first period. Gustav Nyquist tied it 1-1 at 14:50 with a backhand shot. Mason McTavish gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead with five seconds left in the period.

Ryan O’Reilly tied it 2-2 at 5:07 of the second, scoring on a rebound. Jansen Harkins put the Ducks ahead 3-2 at 10:46. Trevor Zegras extended the lead to 4-2 at 11:48. McTavish scored a power-play goal at 14:20 to secure the 5-2 win.

