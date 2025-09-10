  • home icon
  • "Stop posting this clown" "Not our problem anymore": Maple Leafs fans react as Vegas teases Mitch Marner's first look as a Golden Knight

"Stop posting this clown" "Not our problem anymore": Maple Leafs fans react as Vegas teases Mitch Marner's first look as a Golden Knight

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 10, 2025 17:11 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Maple Leafs fans react strongly to Mitch Marner’s first look in Golden Knights jersey (image credit: IMAGN)

Mitch Marner is now part of the Vegas Golden Knights, but his move remains a big topic for Maple Leafs fans. Drafted at No. 4 by Toronto in 2015, he spent years with his hometown team before he was traded this offseason. He is playing on an eight-year $96 million deal that runs through the 2032-33 season.

Marner’s time with the Leafs was not always smooth. He often faced criticism for his playoff scoring compared to his regular season numbers. Off the ice, he and his family also went through tough moments.

Marner revealed on Aug. 28 that his home address was leaked after the Leafs’ season ended, and threats were made.

“The market’s very passionate," Marner said, via TSN's Mark Masters. "They love their team. I know it, I was born and raised there. I’ve been a part of the Leafs Nation for a lot of time. But when your family’s safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don’t think it’s acceptable.”
The attention has turned to his new team. Leafslatest posted a video of Marner wearing the Golden Knights' No. 93 jersey on X on Tuesday.

NHL fans shared their reactions.

"I could throw up," a fan said.
"Don’t care, not our problem anymore, but all I will say is it looks disgusting," another fan commented.
"Stop posting this clown and post about leafs," one fan tweeted.
"Will never be thrilled how his ending played out but wish him the best in Vegas (just without winning a Cup)," one fan wrote.
Here are more fan reactions.

"He’s not a Leaf anymore, move on," a fan said.
"Honestly could give less of a f**k. Im so tired of seeing and hearing Marner this, Marner that. I dont care he’s gone. Let it go," another fan said.
"It doesn't really bother me..lol I'm happy he's gone. The leafs don't need little weasels on the team," one fan tweeted.
Mitch Marner talked about his first trip back to Toronto as a Vegas Golden Knight

Mitch Marner spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs before the trade. At the NHL Player Media Tour on Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on returning to Scotiabank Arena next season. He added that he feels confident with his new team and expects fans to still be present.

“It will be weird walking into the visitors’ side for once,” Marner said.

His departure has left a gap in the Maple Leafs’ offense, and analysts are already looking at who could fill it. Bryan Hayes called Matthew Knies the perfect replacement for Marner.

"Your Marner replacement in terms of the marquee,” Hayes said on Monday, via TSN's "Overdrive."

After scoring 102 points last season, Marner will begin a new chapter in Vegas.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
