Stuart Skinner acknowledges team's recent slump as pressure mounts on Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner opened up about the team’s recent poor form. The Oilers have been in a slump since the season resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. They have only won three of their last nine games.

Skinner spoke with NHL staff writer Dan Rosen on Wednesday about the Oilers' strategy for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.

"As a team, we've talked about it and we think it can be the best thing for us, going through something difficult and going through adversity before the big stretch," Skinner said.

"This could be perfect for us, going through this, having to battle it out, a good time for us to come together as a team and figure things out, so when the time comes again – and it always does – we know how to deal with it."

Edmonton lost 3-2 on Monday to the struggling Buffalo Sabres despite Skinner only having to make 20 saves. In contrast, Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was busier, making 32 saves.

The Oilers have been having issues in converting attacking chances into goals. Apart from center Leon Draisaitl, who extended his point streak to 15 games on Monday with an assist, the other Edmonton star players have struggled.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch slammed some of his players after the loss.

"It’s frustrating when some of the guys who aren’t contributing offensively are contributing to scoring chances against, which is really hurting us," Knoblauch said to reporters after the game.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is also in a slump

Stuart Skinner’s recent performances have been a reflection of the Edmonton Oilers’ poor form. Over the past seven games, he has two wins and four losses with a 3.60 goals-against average and .876 save percentage.

These numbers reflect not just the netminder’s form, but also the team's defensive frailties. In each of their six losses since the season resumed, the Oilers have trailed in the second period.

Edmonton’s roster is no stranger to adversity and is ready for the challenge of finding peak form before the playoffs.

"You're in March now," Oilers forward Zach Hyman said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. "It's right around the corner."

The Oilers have back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and the New York Islanders on Friday.

