Stuart Skinner's son Beau carries a snake on his shoulder during family's offseason holiday in August [In Photos]

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner's elder son, Beau, was snapped carrying a snake around his neck during the family's offseason holiday in August.Stuart Skinner's wife, Chloe, shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing the family enjoying their time together during the break. The image captured Beau smiling with the snake draped over his shoulders while standing outdoors wearing a light blue cap and shirt with light shorts.In one snap, the Skinner family posed together in front of a fenced area with a kangaroo in the background, which appears to be the zoo. Another photo featuresd Stuart Skinner and his wife posing together on a balcony with a scenic lake and mountains in the background.&quot;August with my boys,&quot; Chloe captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSkinner and Chloe have been married since 2020. the couple has two sons: the eldest, Beau, born in 2023, and the youngest, Darcy, born in 2025.Stuart Skinner expresses confidence in bouncing back after back-to-back Stankey Cup defeatsStuart Skinner expressed confidence in bouncing back after experiencing back-to-back heartbreaking Stanley Cup defeats to the Florida Panthers. He stated that the first loss provided valuable lessons during the offseason, allowing him to identify strengths and areas for improvement.Speaking prior to his participation in the Rogers Legends of Hockey event as part of the PGA Tour on Saturday, Skinner explained:"I think going through it the first time, you go through that experience in the summer and then you realize the things you did well and the things you didn't do well,&quot; he said via NHL.He added:&quot;So going through it a second time, which is obviously devastating, but being able to say you went through this does actually help you get over it quicker, just because you have to go back into training and do it all over again."Skinner is entering the final year of his three-year, $7.8 million contract with the Oilers. In 50 career playoff games, the 26-year-old netminder has posted a record of 26-22 with a 2.88 GAA and a.893 save percentage.