"Such a dirty player": Social media rips Corey Perry for dangerously skating into Jordan Binnington

Corey Perry came under fire on social media Wednesday night after a dangerous collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. The incident happened in the first period as Perry crashed toward the net during a scoring chance, drawing plenty of criticism for the reckless play.

Ad

With Binnington down on the ice after making a save, Perry recklessly stuck out his skates and made forceful contact with the goaltender's head.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This immediately ignited outrage on Twitter and other platforms, with one fan commenting:

"Perry is such a dirty player"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote,

"Perry should be suspended went with both skate blades up to Binningtons neck."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some fan reactions:

"Corey Perry should be arrested and thrown in prison. He always pretends he doesnt 'mean to' just like with Tavares. The guy is a real dirt bag." one fan wrote.

"Binnington retaliated against Corey Perry and we got fireworks. Stop making Binnington the aggressor." another fan wrote.

"Man hope someone knocks that old dirty players a** out" a user commented.

Ad

"Hahaha I was hoping for a goalie bout. Still pretty intense, though." another user wrote.

The collision sparked a scrum between the two teams as Binnington sprang up and shoved Perry in retaliation. This led to Perry dropping his gloves and engaging in a brief fight with Blues’ Jake Neighbours.

Binnington was assessed a double minor for roughing. Corey Perry was hit with penalties for goalie interference and fighting. Neighbours also received a fighting major.

Ad

Corey Perry and Oilers win 4-3 against Blues

Ryan Suter opened the scoring short-handed at 8:44 of the first, finishing a 2-on-1 with a backhand off a Buchnevich feed.

Connor Brown scored in the second at 1:30 after McDavid stripped the puck and found him at the side of the net to tie 1-1. Vasily Podkolzin scored on Nurse's rebound to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 12:39.

Ad

Jordan Kyrou then leveled the score 2-2 in the third with a slot shot glove-side.

"All five played really well, stepping up, all of them playing more minutes than they usually have... Great job by those five, so many good plays from them, " said Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch.

Viktor Arvidsson made it 3-2 Oilers at 1:41, burying a rebound off a Kulak slapshot. Buchnevich responded at 5:23, putting in his own rebound to make it 3-3.

Brown sealed the 4-3 win with a pass from Connor McDavid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama