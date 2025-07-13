"Summer nights>": Carey Price's wife Angela drops adorable couple click from their golfing excursion together

Habs great Carey Price and his wife Angela enjoyed a relaxing golf outing together this weekend. On Saturday, Angela shared a series of stories on her Instagram capturing special moments from their evening round.

In her first story, Angela was seen getting ready for the outing, dressed in a sporty golf look with a white zip-up top, a light sweater around her shoulders and a teal skirt.

Another story featured a sweet moment between the couple on the green at sunset. Angela and Carey stood arm in arm, smiling at each other against the golden sky. She simply captioned it writing:

“Summer nights>”

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

The third story showed their golf cart parked by the path at dusk.

Carey Price and Angela Webber originally met on a blind date when he was 17 and playing junior hockey for the Tri-City Americans, and she was 18 and in college. They dated for about eight years before getting engaged in 2012 and married in August 2013, in Benton City, Washington.

The couple has three children, daughters Liv and Millie, and son Lincoln. Angela Price is a lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur and co-founder of the clothing brand Line Change Co. alongside Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry’s wife Julie Petry.

Carey Price’s wife Angela opens up on living in Canada amid rising political tensions with USA

Earlier this month, Carey Price’s wife Angela held a Q&A session on Instagram where she spoke about life in Canada, her American background and current U.S.-Canada relations.

She explained that her clothing brand Line Change Co. uses a Canada/USA concept to highlight the bond between the two countries. Angela said that it has been a successful approach and they plan to keep moving forward with it.

She also responded to a follower who felt they had to hide their American identity in Canada. Angela said she embraces her American roots and encouraged people not to let politics create division.

“LOUD and Proud baby! We often point fingers at politicians for sowing division and spreading hate, but we must recognize that we are the ones doing the heavy lifting!”

“If some choose to succumb to that negativity, let them. Instead, let’s focus on spreading love and fostering unity among us,” she added.

Angela, who was born in Kennewick, Washington, studied marketing and finance at Washington State University. She moved to Canada after marrying Carey Price in 2013 and now lives in Kelowna, British Columbia with their family. In late 2023, she became a dual citizen.

