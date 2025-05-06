Superfan Justin Bieber drops 2-word reaction to Maple Leafs' Game 1 win over Panthers

Justin Bieber shared a video on his Instagram with his followers on Monday after the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1. They are currently playing in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second time since 2004.

In the video, Justin Bieber can be seen relaxing on a large beige couch. The video then moves to the TV, where Leafs and Panthers players were shaking hands after the game.

Bieber, who is a big Maple Leafs supporter, wrote:

"1 down @mapleleafs"

The Leafs controlled the game early with a strong 2-0 lead. William Nylander scored two back-to-back goals in the first 13 minutes of the game. His first goal was a low glove-side shot, and he followed it up with a goal on a rebound.

Bieber was seen cheering Nylander's back-to-back goals on his Instagram post. He shared pictures near his big TV while celebrating the moment.

Florida cut the lead, but Morgan Rielly scored soon after to make it 3-1. Chris Tanev made it 4-1 with a shot from the point that bounced in.

Florida scored twice in the third period through Eetu Luostarinen and Uvis Balinskis. Toronto called a timeout to regroup, and when the game resumed, Matthew Knies scored on a breakaway to make it 5-3. Sam Bennett added one more for Florida, but it wasn’t enough.

Nylander finished with two goals and one assist. Knies and Tanev each had a goal and an assist. Joseph Woll made 17 saves in relief of Anthony Stolarz, who left with an injury. The Maple Leafs now lead the series 1-0, and Game 2 in Toronto will be another opportunity for Justin Bieber to tune into the game.

Justin Bieber was excited for the Maple Leafs-Panthers series

Ahead of Game 1, Justin Bieber showed his support for the Maple Leafs by posting a picture of the Team's logo on Instagram on Monday.

"New series starts tonight. This the yearski,” Bieber captioned the post.

Bieber has supported Toronto for many years and often attends games. He is also good friends with Auston Matthews. During an Instagram live with Matthews, Bieber said:

"If I could be any other human being, I would want to be you,"

The Maple Leafs reached Round 2 after beating the Ottawa Senators, and Florida advanced by defeating Tampa Bay. Toronto finished No. 1 in the Atlantic Division standings, 10 points ahead of Florida. This is their first playoff run under coach Craig Berube.

