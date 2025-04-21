"Suspended Kadri instead" "Doesn’t deserve a penalty": NHL fans react as Ridly Greig escapes suspension over cross-checking John Tavares 

Ridly Greig will not be suspended for cross-checking John Tavares in Game 1 between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. The hit happened early in the second period when Tavares was going after the puck near the boards. Greig cross-checked him in the head, close to the neck area, and Tavares fell to the ice and held his face.

Ad

Greig was first given a five-minute major penalty. The referees reviewed the play and changed the call to a two-minute minor penalty. Toronto scored on the power play, and the Maple Leafs went on to win the game 6-2.

Reporter Chris Johnston confirmed on X that Greig will not face further discipline. TSN also posted the update on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The cross-check happened in plain view, so many fans were surprised by the decision, especially because the hit looked worse at full speed. Soon, NHL fans started reacting to the news on X.

"The @NHL has suspended Nazem Kadri instead."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It’s the playoffs, it doesn’t deserve a penalty."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Good, cross check to the front of the face and Tavares grabs the back of the head It was a clear sell," a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Why would he? Should be a suspension for embellishment if anything. JT had no problem jumping right back up after he heard the penalty call," a fan mentioned.

Ad

"Zero justification for a non suspension besides "Lol its the against the Leafs though"," a fan said.

"Kadri got suspended for an entire series for the exact same play," one fan wrote about an incident from the 2021 playoffs.

Ridly Greig's performance and recent contract with Sens

Ridly Greig scored one goal on two shots in Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. Greig had 10 points in his last 13 regular-season games, and he finished the season with 34 points in 78 games.

Ad

The Senators signed him to a four-year extension in January. The contract has a $3.25 million average yearly value through 2028-29. Greig has played 129 NHL games over three seasons.

He said he’s thankful for the chance to keep growing.

“I am grateful to the Ottawa Senators for the opportunity to spend the next four years with this group,” Ridly Greig said, via NHL.com. “I am looking forward to continuing to develop and for the chance to win with this team.”

Ridly Greig was picked 28th overall in the 2020 NHL draft, and he is being shaped into a gritty player like Marchand for the Senators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama