"Suspended Kadri instead" "Doesn’t deserve a penalty": NHL fans react as Ridly Greig escapes suspension over cross-checking John Tavares 

Ridly Greig will not be suspended for cross-checking John Tavares in Game 1 between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. The hit happened early in the second period when Tavares was going after the puck near the boards. Greig cross-checked him in the head, close to the neck area, and Tavares fell to the ice and held his face.
Greig was first given a five-minute major penalty. The referees reviewed the play and changed the call to a two-minute minor penalty. Toronto scored on the power play, and the Maple Leafs went on to win the game 6-2.
Reporter Chris Johnston confirmed on X that Greig will not face further discipline. TSN also posted the update on X.
The cross-check happened in plain view, so many fans were surprised by the decision, especially because the hit looked worse at full speed. Soon, NHL fans started reacting to the news on X.
"The @NHL has suspended Nazem Kadri instead."
"It’s the playoffs, it doesn’t deserve a penalty."
"Good, cross check to the front of the face and Tavares grabs the back of the head It was a clear sell," a fan wrote.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:
"Why would he? Should be a suspension for embellishment if anything. JT had no problem jumping right back up after he heard the penalty call," a fan mentioned.
"Zero justification for a non suspension besides "Lol its the against the Leafs though"," a fan said.
"Kadri got suspended for an entire series for the exact same play," one fan wrote about an incident from the 2021 playoffs.
Ridly Greig's performance and recent contract with Sens
Ridly Greig scored one goal on two shots in Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. Greig had 10 points in his last 13 regular-season games, and he finished the season with 34 points in 78 games.
The Senators signed him to a four-year extension in January. The contract has a $3.25 million average yearly value through 2028-29. Greig has played 129 NHL games over three seasons.
He said he’s thankful for the chance to keep growing.
“I am grateful to the Ottawa Senators for the opportunity to spend the next four years with this group,” Ridly Greig said, via NHL.com. “I am looking forward to continuing to develop and for the chance to win with this team.”
Ridly Greig was picked 28th overall in the 2020 NHL draft, and he is being shaped into a gritty player like Marchand for the Senators.
