"Swiftie all day", "Drake": Brad Marchand, Mitch Marner and Team Canada players pick their favorite stars for a potential halftime show

Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby, Mitch Marner and Team Canada players picked their favorite stars for a potential halftime show at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

After Monday's team practice, while heading to the locker room, the Team Canada roster was asked about their favorite artists they'd like to see perform during the halftime show.

Mitch Marner, Jordan Binnington, Anthony Cirelli and Sam Bennett all named Drake as their favorite artist.

"Drake," said the players.

Then came Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who didn't hesitate to name Taylor Swift as his go-to artist.

"Swiftie, all day," he said.

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon also revealed his choice:

"Tragically Hip," he said.

MacKinnon's Avs' teammate Cale Makar answered with "Zach Top" as his favorite artist for the halftime show. Meanwhile, Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby wants "Coldplay," while Drew Doughty, who replaced injured Alex Pietrangelo, wants "Eminem" for the halftime show.

Brad Marchand shares humorous strategy to stop Team Canada's offensive firepower

Brad Marchand shared a humorous strategy to counter Team Canada's offensive firepower as they prepare for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Canada is considered one of the heavy favorites alongwith the United States. With a roster featuring stars like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, Team Canada boasts a formidable offensive lineup.

When asked how teams could potentially stop their scoring threats, Brad Marchand joked about the idea of placing three goaltenders in the net, suggesting that it might be the only way to handle such talent.

"I would probably put three goalies in the net and just let them try to do the job," Marchand said with a laugh.

"You know, we are choking out there - five of the best players to have ever played the game are on that power play. So, even as a fan of the game, it's fun to be able to be out there and watch them do the thing. So, it's special.

Expand Tweet

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament kicks off Wednesday night at Centre Bell Arena, with Canada facing off against Sweden. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

