Tage Thompson injury: What happened to Buffalo Sabres center?

Buffalo Sabre's forward Tage Thompson was injured during the team's final match against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Details surrounding how Thompson sustained the injury remain unknown, but it occurred early in the first period of play after he logged 3 minutes and 11 seconds of ice time.

The forward will be further evaluated and will have the whole offseason to heal. According to reports, he was playing with an undisclosed lower-body injury and it was nagging him during the duration. Thompson ends the season with 29 goals and 27 assists, tallying 56 points.

In a statement from the Buffalo Sabres PR, they said the following regarding Thompson's status in the game:

"Tage Thompson will not return to tonight's game due to a lower-body injury."

In Thompson's absence, his teammates stepped in and scored 4 goals to win the game against the Lightning (4-1). The win was supported by a 31-save effort by goalie Eric Comrie. The Buffalo Sabres ended the season with a 39-37-9 record.

Thompson was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the first round, 26th overall, in 2016. He was then traded to the Buffalo Sabres in a blockbuster deal with the Blues for forward Ryan O'Reilly for three players including Thompson.

Tage Thompson projected to have a bounce-back season next year

Michael Derosa of The Hockey Writers talked about Tage Thompson's season with the team. The Buffalo Sabre star had a poor campaign, failing to produce at the level required by the forward.

Thompson was recognized as an elite forward, capable of putting up incredible numbers but his performance this season did not warrant his potential in the league. Although, according to the report, he will get better as he heals from his injury.

The Buffalo Sabres season ended in disappointment as they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference. The team will look to regroup next season.

