"Talk about embarrassing" "Waste of a team": NHL fans react to Hurricanes' shocking stats in conference finals amidst Panthers' dominance

The Carolina Hurricanes' ongoing struggles in the Eastern Conference Finals have not gone unnoticed by NHL fans, who expressed their frustration and disbelief at the team's lackluster performance on social media.

Ad

The Hurricanes are trailing the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the series after a 6-2 loss in Game 3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Carolina dropped 15 straight games in the Eastern Conference Finals, including sweeps in their last three appearances. Florida handed the Hurricanes seven of those losses. The record has left many fans questioning the team's ability to compete at the highest level.

"Talk about embarrassing. This isn’t even normal tbh," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote,

"What a waste of a team, gotta wonder if the coach is the problem. He doesn’t seem like he has what it takes to be a true leader of men it’s really sad."

"Will the canes break the losing streak or the trend of no sweeps these playoffs?" one fan wrote

Ad

Here are more fan reactions.

"The canes when they realize they have to play an actual team with depth rather than a team with players as old as coaches," another fan wrote.

"I would be happier if the Leafs lost their 15th straight Conference Finals game. I'll never have that feeling in my lifetime," a user commented.

Ad

"It’ll be 16 in a row in two days. Coach just detonated a nuke to what’s left of that lockerroom chemistry, during his presser. Bet Florida no matter what the spread is. Maybe take the teaser line too," another user wrote.

As the series shifts to Game 4 in Florida, the Hurricanes now find themselves in a must-win situation.

Ad

Hurricanes HC Rod Brind'Amour's take on 6-2 loss against Panthers

Through the first three games, the Panthers have dominated offensively, outscoring the Hurricanes 16-4.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour was frustrated after the loss.

"As I said just bad decision making," Brind'Amour told the media. "And you know, the four rookies in the lineup can't be some of your better players, like that can't happen. So there's a couple guys in there that I don't think came to play the way they needed to in this time of year."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He specifically called out team leaders Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook.

"It can't be Jordan Staal and Martinook being our best players like that. That can't always be that way. ... So we needed, we needed more out of some guys."

Logan Stankoven and Seth Jarvis netted for Carolina. Sergei Bobrovsky backstopped 24 shots in the win. Pyotr Kochetkov gave up six on 26 shots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama