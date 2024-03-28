Tampa Bay Lightning HC Cooper credits deadline acquisitions for team's current winning streak 

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper credited the newly acquired players during the 2024 NHL trade deadline earlier this past month and believes they have made a difference to the team's winning aspect.

Cooper told BaileySports' Gabby Shirley what has contributed on the Bolts' eight-game point streak:

“I think there's a lot of things that add up to this. The addition of [Anthony Duclair] 'Duke' and [Matt] Dumba I think infused some life into us but it's not just that. I think we were kind of growing to that part. I think the timing of them coming was perfect for us and, then, special teams have been a big deal.

"Our penalty kill has done really well for us, power plays are getting the timely goals, and we're just not giving up the, as we've called them all year, the freebies.

"Actually, we turned that puck over to them on their goal but that was a sick shot he made to put it where he did. You start taking away the glaring errors and we are playing a much more consistent game and it has helped us out."

Expand Tweet

The Tampa Bay Lightning have not lost a game in regulation since the beginning of March and are currently one of the hottest teams in the NHL. With the acquisitions of defenseman Matt Dumba and forward Anthony Duclair the team has been surging in the NHL into the end of the season, with only one overtime loss against the Los Angeles Kings.

Tampa Bay Lightning cruise to 3-1 win against Atlantic Division counterpart

Tampa Bay earned its 40th win of the season against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. During the game, in the opening first period at the 10-minute mark, Mitchell Chaffee scored a goal for the Lightning to take the lead.

With a little less than three minutes remaining in the first frame, Denton Heinen scored a goal for the Bruins to even up the game at 1 apiece. In the second period of play, Brayden Point scored for the Lightning at the 6:50 mark of the frame to take yet another lead.

Sealing the deal in the third period was Nikita Kucherov, who scored an empty net goal to win the game, 3-1.

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Islanders next on Saturday.